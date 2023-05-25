Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch

Formula 1 returns for the Monaco Grand Prix, the sixth round of the 2023 F1 Championship, kicking off the European calendar for the season. The race weekend for F1 starts on Friday, May 26, and goes on till Sunday, May 28, with race sessions including three practice sessions and the qualifying session taking place over the weekend, apart from the main race. Red Bull Racing extended its lead in the Constructors' Championship even further at the previous round in Miami, with Aston Martin F1 and Mercedes hoping to narrow the gap.

Max Verstappen delivered a dominant performance at the previous round, going on to win the race after starting in ninth place, thanks to excellent tyre management and strategy. The Monaco Grand Prix takes place at the Circuit de Monaco, one of the oldest and most popular street circuits in Formula 1. Notably, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, which was scheduled to take place on May 21, had to be cancelled after severe flooding in the Emilia Romagna region of Italy.

Support series races for F2, F3, and the Porsche Supercup will also be taking place over the weekend at the circuit. Indian drivers Kush Maini and Jean Daruvala are currently placed fifth and ninth in the 2023 F2 standings, respectively. Both will hope to deliver strong results, particularly Maini who has consistently scored points throughout the season.

Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix 2023: How to watch in India

F1 fans in India will need to have the F1 TV app, along with the F1 TV Pro subscription, to watch the Monaco Grand Prix 2023 in India. All race sessions across the weekend, including support series races, can be watched on the app across all supported devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs. You can also use multiple devices simultaneously to enable different viewing angles and statistics, which can be viewed along with the main broadcast feed.

Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India

Practice 1: Friday May 26, 5:00pm (IST)

Practice 2: Friday May 26, 8:30pm (IST)

Practice 3: Saturday May 27, 4:00pm (IST)

Qualifying: Saturday May 27, 7:30pm (IST)

Race: Sunday May 28, 6:30pm (IST)

Formula 2 Monaco Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India

Practice: Thursday May 25, 6:30pm (IST)

Qualifying: Friday May 26, 6:40pm (IST)

Sprint Race: Saturday May 27, 5:45pm (IST)

Feature Race: Sunday May 28, 1:10pm (IST)

Formula 3 Monaco Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India

Practice: Thursday May 25, 5:00pm (IST)

Qualifying: Friday May 26, 2:40pm (IST)

Sprint Race: Saturday May 27, 2:30pm (IST)

Feature Race: Sunday May 28, 11:30am (IST)

Porsche Supercup Monaco Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India

Practice: Thursday May 25, 10:00pm (IST)

Qualifying: Friday May 26, 10:15pm (IST)

Race: Sunday May 28, 3:25pm (IST)

Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix 2023: What to expect

Increasing his lead in the 2023 F1 Championship, thanks to a strong performance in the Miami Grand Prix, Max Verstappen is ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez in the standings. Perez, who finished second in the previous round, is 14 points behind the defending Drivers' Champion. Fernando Alonso, who has interestingly secured 15 points per round in all five rounds of the 2023 season so far, is in third at 75 points.

Although Scuderia Ferrari has delivered better performances in the previous two rounds than at the start of the season, the team will hope to use its home advantage to improve and catch up to Mercedes and Aston Martin. Monaco is also the home race of Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, who will hope to finally secure the first home win of his career.

The Monaco Grand Prix also marks the start of the European Formula 1 calendar, with most of the next few races taking place at historic, purpose-built motor racing circuits across Europe. As mentioned, Monaco is a street circuit, taking place at the Circuit de Monaco. The circuit is known to be tight and very difficult to overtake on, where race strategy and careful driving play a key role in performing well in the race.

