  Hyundai Creta EV and Kia Carens EV Spied Together: Here's Everything You Need to Know

Hyundai Creta EV and Kia Carens EV Spied Together: Here's Everything You Need to Know

The electric car market is heating up as the Korean carmakers Hyundai and Kia have been spotted testing their upcoming EVs together.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 October 2024 16:58 IST
Hyundai Creta EV and Kia Carens EV Spied Together: Here's Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Hyundai

The Kia Carens EV and Creta EV were among the vehicles spotted.

Highlights
  • Hyundai Creta EV planning to compete in the EV market
  • Kia Carens also joining the race
  • Korean automakers to challenge rivals with new designs and pricing
The Korean automakers Hyundai and Kia have been seen testing their new generation EVs together. The company is reportedly working on Kia Carens EV and Creta EV cars, which were spotted recently. The cars are reported to launch in January 2025. The Hyundai Cretra EV will resemble the refreshed model in terms of appearance. The features include closed-off front grille, modernised lighting, alloy wheels with arrow inserts, a three spoke steering wheel, revised central console, new gear lever and seats bearing the Creta EV branding. The car is projected to have new alloy wheels with improved aerodynamics, a refreshed front grille, and an upgraded lighting. The MPV's interior may likely resemble that of the ICE model.

Kia Carens EV and Hyundai Creta EV Expected Features

As per the report by Rushlane, both the vehicles were spotted in Varanasi. Although much is not known about the Creta EV's powertrain, it is believed that it would be powered by a 45-50 kWh battery pack. The claimed range is expected to be around 450 knm-500 km and the electric motor's output is anticipated to be comparable to that of the Creta turbo petrol. The Hyundai Creta EV will be likely compete with Honda Elevate EV, Curvv EV, and BYD Atto 3, while the Kia Carens EV will be in battle with the BYD eMax 7.

Kia Carens EV is expected to have a range of around 500-600 km. The interior of the Kia Carens's EV is expected to have a dual-digital display, Level 2 ADAS, powered fronts with ventilation, a state of the art connected car technology. It can be said that the biggest USP of the Kia Carens EV will be its first three row with both six and seven seat options.

 

Hyundai Creta EV and Kia Carens EV Spied Together: Here's Everything You Need to Know
