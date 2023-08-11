Technology News
  Indian EV Charging Startup Exponent Eyes Funding to Grow Rapid Business

India wants to electrify road transport including buses, commercial vehicles, cars and scooters in an effort to reduce pollution and cut fuel imports.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 August 2023 21:50 IST
Exponent's 15-minute charging means vehicles can be fitted with a smaller battery

Highlights
  • The maker of EV batteries expects to close the round by end of 2023
  • By the end of 2025 it expects to power a total of 25,000 vehicles
  • Exponent uses water-based technology to cool the battery while charging

Exponent Energy, an Indian rapid charging startup, is in talks with new and existing investors to raise money to expand its energy services business to three-wheeled passenger vehicles and buses, its chief executive told Reuters in an interview. 

The maker of electric vehicle batteries that can be fully charged in 15 minutes using its rapid charger, expects to close the round by end of 2023, its Chief Executive Arun Vinayak said.

He declined to give details of the amount but said it would be bigger than the $13 million (nearly Rs. 107 crore) Exponent raised last year from investors including venture capital firm Lightspeed Venture Partners.

India wants to electrify its road transport including buses, commercial vehicles, cars and scooters in an effort to reduce pollution and cut fuel imports. Meanwhile, clean delivery fleets help e-commerce and consumer goods companies meet their own emission targets.

This is giving a boost to Indian startups, such as Exponent, which currently makes electric vehicle batteries and provides a network of fast chargers for cargo company Altigreen, with its batteries now fitted in over 200 three-wheeled cargo vehicles.

Exponent has an order book for another 400 cargo vehicles and 30 buses, Vinayak said. 

By the end of 2025 it expects to power a total of 25,000 vehicles and become profitable with revenues of around Rs. 6 billion, he added. 

Exponent's 15-minute charging means vehicles can be fitted with a smaller battery — the most expensive component — making the EVs cheaper and more accessible, Vinayak said. It also makes the charging business more viable because of faster turnaround times. Altigreen's three-wheelers have a range of 70 to 95km on a single battery charge, he said.

"Because the battery is almost 30 percent smaller, the vehicle price comes down significantly. That's the one big advantage," he said.

Exponent uses water-based technology to cool the battery while charging which prevents overheating.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

India’s Wearable Devices Market Grew 53.3 Percent in First Half of 2023: IDC
