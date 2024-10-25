Ahead of the launch, MG has published the pictures of the ZS EV. The MG ZS EV will be replaced by the electric SUV, which will make its public debut in the UK next year. It is called the MG ES5 in China and its main competitors are the Hyundai Kona Electric, Kia EV3, and Skoda Elroq. According to sources, the EV will not be introduced as the ‘ZS EV'. Yet, it will share design similarities with MG's current EV portfolio, especially the MG4 hatchback.

Compared to its predecessor, the MG ES5 has a less aggressive design. Slimmer headlamps, black plastic side cladding, a big chrome MG octagon badge, a full-width light bar with Y-shaped tail lights, and roof rails can be observed in the pictures. The center touchscreen is the focal point of the minimalist interior design. The cabin design of the UK version might be different and could share similarities with the recent MG models.

Size and platform

When compared to its existing model, the ZS replacement will be lower, wider and longer.

It is substantially longer than the Hyundai Kona Electric, measuring 4,476 mm by roughly 120mm. Its wheelbase is additionally at 2,730mm which provides more internal room. It is constructed using MG's Modular Scalable Platform (MSP). Numerous battery and motor configuration are also supported.

Range

The MG ES5 will likely share similar powertrain options with the MG4. It will feature a rear-wheel drive, and the electric motor is expected to generate between 168 and 242 horsepower. Given that this chassis supports twin motor installations, an AWD version might possibly be possible in the future.

Pricing

MG UK is aiming to launch the ES5 with a starting price of less than £30,000, a price which is significant lower price than that of other automobile companies. This competitive pricing strategy could give MG a significant boost.

Apart from ES5, MG is also working on EV to compete with that likes of Enyaq and Renault Scenic.

Future plans of launch in India

The automaker has also declared that in the upcoming years, it will introduce new energy cars due to the demand for ZS EV.

Thus, it is reasonable to anticipate that the new ZS EV (ES5) will arrive in India. Interestingly, MG may also introduce the ICE and hybrid iterations of this car. Despite being a slow seller, MG may improve its appearance. As part of its intended NEV line up for the Indian market, it will also introduce a hybrid Astor. The ES5 is likely to have a visible influence on both of these cars.