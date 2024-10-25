Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Auto News
  • MG ZS Electric SUV First Look Revealed: Expected Price, Features, Specifications, and More

MG ZS Electric SUV First Look Revealed: Expected Price, Features, Specifications, and More

MG has released the images of the ZS EV successor ahead of its UK launch.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 October 2024 11:11 IST
MG ZS Electric SUV First Look Revealed: Expected Price, Features, Specifications, and More

Photo Credit: MG Motor

MG releasing new ZS EV (ES5) is pretty likely.

Highlights
  • MG has released images of the ZS EV successor
  • The MG ES5 is likely to share powertrain options with the MG4
  • MG UK aims to launch the ES5 with a starting price below £30,000
Advertisement

Ahead of the launch, MG has published the pictures of the ZS EV. The MG ZS EV will be replaced by the electric SUV, which will make its public debut in the UK next year. It is called the MG ES5 in China and its main competitors are the Hyundai Kona Electric, Kia EV3, and Skoda Elroq. According to sources, the EV will not be introduced as the ‘ZS EV'. Yet, it will share design similarities with MG's current EV portfolio, especially the MG4 hatchback.

Compared to its predecessor, the MG ES5 has a less aggressive design. Slimmer headlamps, black plastic side cladding, a big chrome MG octagon badge, a full-width light bar with Y-shaped tail lights, and roof rails can be observed in the pictures. The center touchscreen is the focal point of the minimalist interior design. The cabin design of the UK version might be different and could share similarities with the recent MG models.

Size and platform

When compared to its existing model, the ZS replacement will be lower, wider and longer.
It is substantially longer than the Hyundai Kona Electric, measuring 4,476 mm by roughly 120mm. Its wheelbase is additionally at 2,730mm which provides more internal room. It is constructed using MG's Modular Scalable Platform (MSP). Numerous battery and motor configuration are also supported.

Range

The MG ES5 will likely share similar powertrain options with the MG4. It will feature a rear-wheel drive, and the electric motor is expected to generate between 168 and 242 horsepower. Given that this chassis supports twin motor installations, an AWD version might possibly be possible in the future.

Pricing

MG UK is aiming to launch the ES5 with a starting price of less than £30,000, a price which is significant lower price than that of other automobile companies. This competitive pricing strategy could give MG a significant boost.

Apart from ES5, MG is also working on EV to compete with that likes of Enyaq and Renault Scenic.

Future plans of launch in India

The automaker has also declared that in the upcoming years, it will introduce new energy cars due to the demand for ZS EV.

Thus, it is reasonable to anticipate that the new ZS EV (ES5) will arrive in India. Interestingly, MG may also introduce the ICE and hybrid iterations of this car. Despite being a slow seller, MG may improve its appearance. As part of its intended NEV line up for the Indian market, it will also introduce a hybrid Astor. The ES5 is likely to have a visible influence on both of these cars.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: MG ZS, SUV, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona Electric
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
New Rayman Game in 'Early Stages' of Development With Prince of Persia Team Involved, Says Ubisoft
Google Drive Rolls Out New Video Player With Fast-Forward and Rewind Buttons
MG ZS Electric SUV First Look Revealed: Expected Price, Features, Specifications, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. YouTube Partners With Flipkart, Myntra to Launch YouTube Shopping in India
  2. Oppo Find X8 Series With Dimensity 9400 Chipset Launched: See Price
  3. Do Patti, Zwigato, and More: OTT Releases This Week Â Â 
  4. Apple Confirms New Mac-Related Announcements for Next Week
  5. iQOO 13 Display Details Teased; Scores Over 3 Million in AnTuTu Benchmark
  6. Nvidia, Reliance to Build AI Infrastructure in India, Says Jensen Huang
  7. OnePlus OxygenOS 15 Update With AI Features to Roll Out on This Date
  8. Best Deals on Smartphones You Shouldn't Miss During Amazon Diwali Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 9 Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Get 5,800mAh Battery, 6.78-Inch Display
  2. Oppo Enco X3 With Dynaudio-Backed Drivers, Up to 43 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Scientists Unravel Rose Genetics: How Eastern and Western Species Created Modern Varieties
  4. Norman-Era Hoard of Silver Coins Becomes Britain’s Most Valuable Treasure
  5. MG ZS Electric SUV First Look Revealed: Expected Price, Features, Specifications, and More
  6. YouTube Partners With Flipkart and Myntra to Launch YouTube Shopping in India
  7. Oppo Pad 3 Pro With 144Hz Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset Launched: Specifications, Price
  8. Apple Confirms New Mac Announcements Set to Begin on October 28
  9. Brain Injuries May Raise the Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease, Say Researchers
  10. Boeing's Intelsat 33e Satellite Shatters in Orbit, Leaving 20 Pieces of Debris
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »