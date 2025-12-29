Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Design Surfaces on Google Play Console, Could Launch Soon

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G was recently spotted on a certification website in Brazil.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 December 2025 12:13 IST
Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Design Surfaces on Google Play Console, Could Launch Soon

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G could be similar to the Galaxy A07 4G (pictured) in terms of design

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A07 4G debuted in India in October
  • Samsung Galaxy A07 5G could pack a 6,000mAh battery
  • The Galaxy A07 5G specifications are yet to be revealed
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G is expected to launch soon, as the purported handset has been spotted on multiple certification websites recently. While its key specifications, features, launch timeline, and pricing details remain under wraps, the Galaxy A07 5G has been spotted on the Google Play Console's supported devices list. Additionally, a report reveals that the listing also reveals the design of the upcoming handset, suggesting that it will carry the same rear design as its 4G counterpart. The phone appears with a dual rear camera unit, too.

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Design, Specifications (Expected)

The list of supported devices on the Google Play Console has now been updated to include the Samsung Galaxy A07 5G, suggesting that it could be launched in global markets soon. The handset appeared with three model numbers, including SM-A076B, SM-A076E, and SM-A076M, which could correspond to the different regions the handset will be sold in. The SM-A076B model number is said to belong to the Indian version of the phone.

samsung galaxy a07 5g design google play console inline Samsung Galaxy A07 5G

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G has been listed on the Google Play Console's list of supported devices.
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Google Play Console

 

Additionally, The Tech Outlook reports that the Samsung Galaxy A07 5G's Google Play Console listing reveals the design and key specifications of the upcoming phone. The image suggests that it will be identical to the Galaxy A07 4G in terms of design.

samsung galaxy a07 5g techoutlook inline Samsung Galaxy A07 5G

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G is shown with a dual rear camera unit.
Photo Credit: The Tech Outlook

 

The handset appears with a dual rear camera setup, housed inside a pill-shaped module, placed in the top-left corner of the back panel, next to an LED flash. The volume controls and the power button could be placed on the right side of the phone. On the front, it is shown to sport a water-drop style notch to house the selfie camera and a display surrounded by relatively thick bezels.

Coming to its specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A07 5G is reportedly listed with 8GB of RAM and Android 16. It could be powered by an octa core MediaTek MT6835V/TZ chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz. It might also feature an ARM Mali G57 GPU. It will reportedly sport a 720x1,600 pixel resolution screen with a 300 ppi pixel density. More details about the handset are expected to surface in the coming days.

This comes soon after the Samsung Galaxy A07 5G was reportedly listed on Brazil's National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) certification website. The handset might pack a 6,000mAh battery, with 15W wired charging support. If this is true, the company could equip the handset with a significantly larger battery than the Galaxy A07 4G and the Galaxy A06 5G, which ship with 5,000mAh batteries.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A07 5G, Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Design, Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Features, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Could Launch at a Higher Price Due to Rising Component Costs: Report

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Design Surfaces on Google Play Console, Could Launch Soon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Might Cost in India
  2. Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Confirmed to Launch With This Snapdragon Chipset
  3. Vijay Sales Announces Apple Days Sale With Offers on These Apple Products
  4. Vivo X300 Ultra Surfaces on Certification Website Ahead of 2026 Launch
  5. Why the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Might Launch at a Higher Price in 2026
  6. OnePlus Turbo 6, Turbo 6V Price Range Leaked, Might Cost More in India
  7. OnePlus Teases OnePlus Turbo 6 Series China Launch Date, Key Specs
  8. Here's What the Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Might Look Like
  9. Gadgets 360 Picks Best Camera Smartphones of 2025
  10. Mystery Realme Smartphone Surfaces With 10,001mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Pad 5 Will Launch in India Alongside Oppo Reno 15 Series; Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  2. Biggest Space Discoveries in 2025: From New Comets and Black Holes to Sign of Life on Mars
  3. Samsung AI TVs to Bring Google Photos’ Memories Features Next Year
  4. Athibheekara Kaamukan Streaming Now on Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know About Cast, Crew, Plot, and More
  5. Phoenix OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch This Tamil Action-Drama Online
  6. Poco M8 5G Design Teased Ahead of India Launch; Confirmed to Sport Slim 7.35mm Profile
  7. Vivo Y31d Confirmed to Launch Soon With 7,200mAh Battery; Might Not Debut in India, Tipster Claims
  8. Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Chipset, Display and Other Features Confirmed Ahead of January 6 India Launch
  9. OnePlus Turbo 6, Turbo 6V Price Range Leaked; RAM and Storage Configurations Officially Revealed
  10. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Price in India, Retail Box Price Leaked: Expected Specifications, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »