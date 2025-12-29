Samsung Galaxy A07 5G is expected to launch soon, as the purported handset has been spotted on multiple certification websites recently. While its key specifications, features, launch timeline, and pricing details remain under wraps, the Galaxy A07 5G has been spotted on the Google Play Console's supported devices list. Additionally, a report reveals that the listing also reveals the design of the upcoming handset, suggesting that it will carry the same rear design as its 4G counterpart. The phone appears with a dual rear camera unit, too.

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Design, Specifications (Expected)

The list of supported devices on the Google Play Console has now been updated to include the Samsung Galaxy A07 5G, suggesting that it could be launched in global markets soon. The handset appeared with three model numbers, including SM-A076B, SM-A076E, and SM-A076M, which could correspond to the different regions the handset will be sold in. The SM-A076B model number is said to belong to the Indian version of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G has been listed on the Google Play Console's list of supported devices.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Google Play Console

Additionally, The Tech Outlook reports that the Samsung Galaxy A07 5G's Google Play Console listing reveals the design and key specifications of the upcoming phone. The image suggests that it will be identical to the Galaxy A07 4G in terms of design.

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G is shown with a dual rear camera unit.

Photo Credit: The Tech Outlook

The handset appears with a dual rear camera setup, housed inside a pill-shaped module, placed in the top-left corner of the back panel, next to an LED flash. The volume controls and the power button could be placed on the right side of the phone. On the front, it is shown to sport a water-drop style notch to house the selfie camera and a display surrounded by relatively thick bezels.

Coming to its specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A07 5G is reportedly listed with 8GB of RAM and Android 16. It could be powered by an octa core MediaTek MT6835V/TZ chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz. It might also feature an ARM Mali G57 GPU. It will reportedly sport a 720x1,600 pixel resolution screen with a 300 ppi pixel density. More details about the handset are expected to surface in the coming days.

This comes soon after the Samsung Galaxy A07 5G was reportedly listed on Brazil's National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) certification website. The handset might pack a 6,000mAh battery, with 15W wired charging support. If this is true, the company could equip the handset with a significantly larger battery than the Galaxy A07 4G and the Galaxy A06 5G, which ship with 5,000mAh batteries.