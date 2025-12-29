Technology News
Xiaomi 17 Series India Launch Timeline Leaked; Two Handsets Surface on BIS Website Ahead of Debut

Xiaomi 17 Ultra was launched in China on December 25, along with the Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 December 2025 13:15 IST
Xiaomi 17 Series India Launch Timeline Leaked; Two Handsets Surface on BIS Website Ahead of Debut

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 17 Ultra features a circular rear camera module

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17 series is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  • Xiaomi 17 was launched in China in September
  • Xiaomi 17 Pro series might not launch in India
Xiaomi 17 Ultra was recently launched in China by the smartphone maker, soon after the debut of the Xiaomi 17 series. The entire lineup is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Recently, the tech firm confirmed that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be launched in select global markets next year. Now, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and the standard Xiaomi 17 have reportedly received approval from a regulator in India, hinting at an imminent launch in the country. However, the lineup also includes the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, which might come to India.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 India Launch Timeline (Expected)

In a recent post on X, the Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of the Xiaomi Group, Xu Fei, confirmed that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be launched in global markets in 2026. While the executive did not reveal whether the handset will be launched in India, it has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website.

Tech blogger Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) claims that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, along with the standard Xiaomi 17, has received approval from India's BIS and Thailand's NBTC, hinting at their imminent launch in the two countries. Meanwhile, tipster Abhishek Yadav claims that the tech giant's Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, which sport secondary displays on the back, might not come to India.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra was launched in China on December 25 at a starting price of CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 90,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage. The handset sports a 6.9-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,060 nits peak brightness, and Dragon Crystal Glass 3 protection. Qualcomm's flagship octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset powers the smartphone.

On the other hand, the standard Xiaomi 17 was launched in China in September at a starting price of CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 56,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. It is equipped with a 6.3-inch 1.5K OLED display, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,500 nits of peak brightness. The handset is powered by the same chipset as the Ultra model.

 
Xiaomi 17 Pro

Xiaomi 17 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.30-inch
Cover Display 2.70-inch
Cover Resolution 904x572 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1220x2656 pixels
Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 2.90-inch
Cover Resolution 976x596 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1200x2608 pixels
Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Ultra India Launch, Xiaomi 17 India Launch, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Specifications, Xiaomi 17 Specifications, Xiaomi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
