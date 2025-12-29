Xiaomi 17 Ultra was recently launched in China by the smartphone maker, soon after the debut of the Xiaomi 17 series. The entire lineup is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Recently, the tech firm confirmed that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be launched in select global markets next year. Now, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and the standard Xiaomi 17 have reportedly received approval from a regulator in India, hinting at an imminent launch in the country. However, the lineup also includes the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, which might come to India.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 India Launch Timeline (Expected)

In a recent post on X, the Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of the Xiaomi Group, Xu Fei, confirmed that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be launched in global markets in 2026. While the executive did not reveal whether the handset will be launched in India, it has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website.

Tech blogger Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) claims that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, along with the standard Xiaomi 17, has received approval from India's BIS and Thailand's NBTC, hinting at their imminent launch in the two countries. Meanwhile, tipster Abhishek Yadav claims that the tech giant's Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, which sport secondary displays on the back, might not come to India.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra (2512BPNDAI | 2512BPNDAG) and Xiaomi 17 (25113PN0EI | 25113PN0EG ) certified by the BIS (India) and NBTC (Thailand) certification platforms. #XIaomi #Xiaomi17Ultra #Xiaomi17 pic.twitter.com/pxwWa4ctYY — Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) December 28, 2025

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra was launched in China on December 25 at a starting price of CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 90,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage. The handset sports a 6.9-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,060 nits peak brightness, and Dragon Crystal Glass 3 protection. Qualcomm's flagship octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset powers the smartphone.

On the other hand, the standard Xiaomi 17 was launched in China in September at a starting price of CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 56,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. It is equipped with a 6.3-inch 1.5K OLED display, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,500 nits of peak brightness. The handset is powered by the same chipset as the Ultra model.