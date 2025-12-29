Technology News
Honor Power 2 Launch Date Announced; Company Confirms Massive Battery Upgrade

Honor Power 2 will run on a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Elite processor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 December 2025 12:16 IST
Honor Power 2 Launch Date Announced; Company Confirms Massive Battery Upgrade

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Power 2 will come in Black, Orange and White colour options

Highlights
  • Honor Power 2 will arrive as a successor to the Honor Power
  • The new phone will support 80W wired fast charging
  • Honor Power 2 is said to feature 6.79-inch screen
Honor Power 2 will be unveiled in China next week. In a post on Weibo, the Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed the arrival of its upcoming premium midrange smartphone. The Honor Power 2 is set to feature the brand's largest smartphone battery to date. Teasers reveal that the Honor Power 2 will be available in three colourways with a multi-rear camera setup. It will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Elite chipset. The Honor Power 2 will succeed the original Honor Power, which debuted in April last year.

Honor Power 2 Launch Date 

The upcoming Honor Power 2 is scheduled to launch in China on January 5. The launch event will begin at 7:30pm local time (5pm IST). The teaser poster confirms that the handset will carry a massive 10,080mAh battery, the largest battery phone launched by Honor to date. 

The company claims that the battery of Honor Power 2 will offer up to 20.3 hours of continuous screen time, up to 22 hours of short-video playback time and a maximum of 14.2 hours of gaming time on a single charge.

The teaser posters show the Honor Power 2 in Black, Orange and White colour options; the official marketing names of these shades are under wraps. The rear design with a large camera island appears to be similar to that of the iPhone 17 Pro. The handset is confirmed to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Elite processor. It will support 80W wired fast charging and 27W reverse charging.

Honor Power 2 Specifications (Expected)

Previous leaks suggested that the Honor Power 2 will feature a 6.79-inch LTPS flat display with 1.5K (1,200x2,640 pixels) resolution, 8,000 nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone could pack a 50-megapixel rear camera unit and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. It is expected to ship with Android 16-based MagicOS 10. It could measure 7.98mm in thickness and weighs 216 grams

The Honor Power 2 will arrive as a successor to the Honor Power, which went official in April last year with an 8,000mAh battery. The handset supports 66W wired fast charging. It has a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip under the hood, alongside up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Honor Power 2, Honor Power 2 Specifications, Honor, Honor Power
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Honor Power 2 Launch Date Announced; Company Confirms Massive Battery Upgrade
