Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Samsung Music Studio 5, Music Studio 7 Wi Fi Speakers Unveiled Ahead of CES 2026

Samsung Music Studio 5, Music Studio 7 Wi-Fi Speakers Unveiled Ahead of CES 2026

Alongside the new speakers, Samsung will also showcase updated Q-Series soundbars.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 29 December 2025 12:37 IST
Samsung Music Studio 5, Music Studio 7 Wi-Fi Speakers Unveiled Ahead of CES 2026

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung says its broader 2026 audio strategy centres on tighter integration across devices

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • New Music Studio speakers support standalone and TV paired use
  • Music Studio 7 delivers spatial audio with top firing drivers
  • Music Studio 5 targets balanced sound in a compact design
Advertisement

Samsung has announced that it will unveil its 2026 home audio lineup at CES 2026, with a strong focus on smarter, more connected sound experiences. The showcase will include new soundbars and two new wireless speakers, marking an expansion of Samsung's audio ecosystem beyond traditional TV accessories. The new audio products will be showcased in Las Vegas from January 6 to January 9. Samsung has not yet announced pricing or availability, and says more details will be shared once CES 2026 officially begins.

Samsung Reveals Music Studio Wi-Fi Speakers, Updated Q-Series Soundbars

The headline additions are the Music Studio 5 and Music Studio 7, two new Wi-Fi speakers designed to blend expressive sound with interior-friendly design, the South Korean tech giant said on Sunday. Samsung added that the speakers are designed to integrate seamlessly with its TVs and soundbars, while also working as standalone audio systems for music and everyday listening.

The Music Studio 7 is positioned as the more immersive option, offering spatial audio with front and top-firing drivers for a wider soundstage. Samsung says it supports high-resolution audio playback and can pair wirelessly with compatible Samsung TVs and soundbars using Q-Symphony for a larger stereo or surround setup. 

Meanwhile, the Music Studio 5 adopts a smaller, gallery-inspired design and is aimed at users who want balanced sound without dominating their living space. Both speakers support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth streaming, voice control, and SmartThings app integration.samsung music studio 5 7 samsung inline samsung

Alongside the new speakers, Samsung will also showcase updated Q-Series soundbars. The flagship HW-Q990H introduces new features such as Sound Elevation for clearer dialogue placement and Auto Volume to maintain consistent loudness across different content. Samsung says the soundbar is designed to deliver a cinema-like experience while remaining compact and easy to set up.

The company is also bringing a new all-in-one option, the HW-QS90H soundbar, which combines surround sound and bass into a single unit. Samsung says its built-in sensors automatically adjust audio output depending on whether the bar is wall-mounted or placed on a table, reducing the need for manual tuning.

Samsung says its broader 2026 audio strategy centres on tighter integration across devices. With updates to Q-Symphony and SmartThings, multiple Samsung speakers and soundbars can now work together as a unified system, adjusting sound based on room layout and device placement.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Music Studio 5, Samsung Music Studio 7, Samsung, CES, CES 2026
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Honor Power 2 Launch Date Announced; Company Confirms Massive Battery Upgrade
Realme Smartphone With 10,001mAh Battery to Reportedly Launch Soon; Key Specifications Surface
Samsung Music Studio 5, Music Studio 7 Wi-Fi Speakers Unveiled Ahead of CES 2026
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Might Cost in India
  2. Vijay Sales Announces Apple Days Sale With Offers on These Apple Products
  3. Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Confirmed to Launch With This Snapdragon Chipset
  4. Why the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Might Launch at a Higher Price in 2026
  5. Vivo X300 Ultra Surfaces on Certification Website Ahead of 2026 Launch
  6. OnePlus Turbo 6, Turbo 6V Price Range Leaked, Might Cost More in India
  7. OnePlus Teases OnePlus Turbo 6 Series China Launch Date, Key Specs
  8. Samsung to Showcase New Soundbars, Wireless Speakers at CES 2026
  9. Oppo Pad 5 Confirmed to Launch in India Alongside Oppo Reno 15 Series
  10. Poco M8 5G Design Teased Ahead of India Launch: See Expected Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Pad 5 Will Launch in India Alongside Oppo Reno 15 Series; Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  2. Biggest Space Discoveries in 2025: From New Comets and Black Holes to Sign of Life on Mars
  3. Samsung AI TVs to Bring Google Photos’ Memories Features Next Year
  4. Athibheekara Kaamukan Streaming Now on Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know About Cast, Crew, Plot, and More
  5. Phoenix OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch This Tamil Action-Drama Online
  6. Poco M8 5G Design Teased Ahead of India Launch; Confirmed to Sport Slim 7.35mm Profile
  7. Vivo Y31d Confirmed to Launch Soon With 7,200mAh Battery; Might Not Debut in India, Tipster Claims
  8. Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Chipset, Display and Other Features Confirmed Ahead of January 6 India Launch
  9. OnePlus Turbo 6, Turbo 6V Price Range Leaked; RAM and Storage Configurations Officially Revealed
  10. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Price in India, Retail Box Price Leaked: Expected Specifications, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »