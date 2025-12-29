Samsung has announced that it will unveil its 2026 home audio lineup at CES 2026, with a strong focus on smarter, more connected sound experiences. The showcase will include new soundbars and two new wireless speakers, marking an expansion of Samsung's audio ecosystem beyond traditional TV accessories. The new audio products will be showcased in Las Vegas from January 6 to January 9. Samsung has not yet announced pricing or availability, and says more details will be shared once CES 2026 officially begins.

Samsung Reveals Music Studio Wi-Fi Speakers, Updated Q-Series Soundbars

The headline additions are the Music Studio 5 and Music Studio 7, two new Wi-Fi speakers designed to blend expressive sound with interior-friendly design, the South Korean tech giant said on Sunday. Samsung added that the speakers are designed to integrate seamlessly with its TVs and soundbars, while also working as standalone audio systems for music and everyday listening.

The Music Studio 7 is positioned as the more immersive option, offering spatial audio with front and top-firing drivers for a wider soundstage. Samsung says it supports high-resolution audio playback and can pair wirelessly with compatible Samsung TVs and soundbars using Q-Symphony for a larger stereo or surround setup.

Meanwhile, the Music Studio 5 adopts a smaller, gallery-inspired design and is aimed at users who want balanced sound without dominating their living space. Both speakers support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth streaming, voice control, and SmartThings app integration.

Alongside the new speakers, Samsung will also showcase updated Q-Series soundbars. The flagship HW-Q990H introduces new features such as Sound Elevation for clearer dialogue placement and Auto Volume to maintain consistent loudness across different content. Samsung says the soundbar is designed to deliver a cinema-like experience while remaining compact and easy to set up.

The company is also bringing a new all-in-one option, the HW-QS90H soundbar, which combines surround sound and bass into a single unit. Samsung says its built-in sensors automatically adjust audio output depending on whether the bar is wall-mounted or placed on a table, reducing the need for manual tuning.

Samsung says its broader 2026 audio strategy centres on tighter integration across devices. With updates to Q-Symphony and SmartThings, multiple Samsung speakers and soundbars can now work together as a unified system, adjusting sound based on room layout and device placement.