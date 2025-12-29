Technology News
Realme Smartphone With 10,001mAh Battery to Reportedly Launch Soon; Key Specifications Surface

The mystery Realme handset runs on Realme UI 7.0, the company’s Android 16-based operating system.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 29 December 2025 12:21 IST
Realme Smartphone With 10,001mAh Battery to Reportedly Launch Soon; Key Specifications Surface

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme previously showcased a concept GT phone with a 10,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • The handset carries the model number RMX5107, as seen in a Telegram leak
  • The mystery Realme phone packs a 10,001mAh battery
  • The leaked variant features 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage
Earlier this year, Realme showcased a smartphone that packed a 10,000mAh battery. It was a special variant of the Realme GT 7, only meant as a concept device and not a mass-market handset. However, the company is now said to be gearing up to introduce a smartphone with an even bigger capacity. A mystery Realme smartphone has surfaced on a social media website, which packs a 10,001mAh battery.

Realme 10,001mAh Battery Smartphone

The mystery Realme smartphone appeared in a post on Telegram (via MT Today). It carries the model number RMX5107. The About Device page reveals that the handset runs on Realme UI 7.0, the company's Android 16-based operating system, which was announced last month, but is yet to be rolled out.

realme 10001mah Realme

Mystery Realme phone with 10,001mAh battery
Photo Credit: MT Today

The variant that appeared in the Telegram post has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It may also support virtual RAM expansion. The Realme handset packs a 10,001mAh battery, which is slightly bigger than the company's 10,000mAh Realme GT 7 concept phone.

Honor, notably, recently announced the upcoming launch of the Honor Power 2 in China. This handset is claimed to debut with a 10,000mAh battery. However, if the leak is to be believed, the Realme smartphone could have a slightly bigger battery capacity.

While its launch date remains under wraps, the report claims that the Realme RMX5107 will have Hi-Res Audio support. It is said to have been certified for sales in Russia.

Once launched, the mystery smartphone is expected to be Realme's highest battery capacity smartphone.

The company previously revealed that the Realme GT concept phone measures under 8.5mm in thickness and tips the scales at slightly over 200g, despite packing a 10,000mAh battery. It is claimed to use a Mini Diamond Architecture, which helps rearrange the internal layout to house the big battery. The design is claimed to allow for the "world's narrowest Android mainboard, measuring 23.4mm."

Realme said it uses "an ultra-high silicon-content anode battery," which has a 10 percent silicon ratio and is claimed to be the highest in the smartphone industry. The battery has an energy density of 887Wh/L, which suggests an improved battery performance over existing handsets in the market.

Further reading: Realme
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Honor Power 2 Launch Date Announced; Company Confirms Massive Battery Upgrade

Realme Smartphone With 10,001mAh Battery to Reportedly Launch Soon; Key Specifications Surface
