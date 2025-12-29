Earlier this year, Realme showcased a smartphone that packed a 10,000mAh battery. It was a special variant of the Realme GT 7, only meant as a concept device and not a mass-market handset. However, the company is now said to be gearing up to introduce a smartphone with an even bigger capacity. A mystery Realme smartphone has surfaced on a social media website, which packs a 10,001mAh battery.

Realme 10,001mAh Battery Smartphone

The mystery Realme smartphone appeared in a post on Telegram (via MT Today). It carries the model number RMX5107. The About Device page reveals that the handset runs on Realme UI 7.0, the company's Android 16-based operating system, which was announced last month, but is yet to be rolled out.

Mystery Realme phone with 10,001mAh battery

Photo Credit: MT Today

The variant that appeared in the Telegram post has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It may also support virtual RAM expansion. The Realme handset packs a 10,001mAh battery, which is slightly bigger than the company's 10,000mAh Realme GT 7 concept phone.

Honor, notably, recently announced the upcoming launch of the Honor Power 2 in China. This handset is claimed to debut with a 10,000mAh battery. However, if the leak is to be believed, the Realme smartphone could have a slightly bigger battery capacity.

While its launch date remains under wraps, the report claims that the Realme RMX5107 will have Hi-Res Audio support. It is said to have been certified for sales in Russia.

Once launched, the mystery smartphone is expected to be Realme's highest battery capacity smartphone.

The company previously revealed that the Realme GT concept phone measures under 8.5mm in thickness and tips the scales at slightly over 200g, despite packing a 10,000mAh battery. It is claimed to use a Mini Diamond Architecture, which helps rearrange the internal layout to house the big battery. The design is claimed to allow for the "world's narrowest Android mainboard, measuring 23.4mm."

Realme said it uses "an ultra-high silicon-content anode battery," which has a 10 percent silicon ratio and is claimed to be the highest in the smartphone industry. The battery has an energy density of 887Wh/L, which suggests an improved battery performance over existing handsets in the market.