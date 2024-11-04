Hyundai, the Korean based automobile makers recently made headlines with announcement of its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The brand is also looking to make a strong presence felt in the electric vehicle segment as it is reported to be working on electric version of its best-selling SUV, the Creta. After Kona Electric and the Ioniq 5, the brand is reportedly working to bring its third EV installment for the Indian market. It is also said that the upcoming model might come loaded with some interesting set of features and specifications. Moreover, we have also seen multiple leaked images of the vehicle, which gives us some information about its design and other features.

That said, if you want to know more about the upcoming electric vehicle, then you have come to the right place. In this article, we have compiled some details based on the recent leaks and rumours. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Creta EV Expected Launch Timeline and Competition

As per reports, Hyundai is looking forward to start the manufacturing of the battery-powered Creta by the end of 2024. The car is expected to hit the Indian market sometime in the first quarter of 2025.

Hyundai Creta's competitors are expected to be compact C-segment electric SUVs and crossovers such as Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, and Windsor EV. Moreover, the company might also face some competition from the upcoming EV models like Maruti Suzuki Evx and its Toyota sibling, and Mahindra BE 6e.

Creta EV Expected Exterior

The Hyundai Creta EV is expected to resemble its ICE-powered counterpart. The upcoming model might sport a distinctive jewel-themed grille, twin LED DRLS and split lighting setup with dual-projector LED headlamps, similar to what we have seen in standard variant of Creta. Moreover, the car is also reported to feature a dual-tone machine-cut 17-inch alloy wheels.

Creta EV Expected Interiors

As per the recent spied shots of the car, the interiors appear to be quite identical to its ICE-powered counterpart. As per Cardekho.com, the car is expected to sport a twin-screen setup which might packa digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment. The Hyundai Creta EV could also a unique drive selector, which could be mounted on the steering column.

Creta EV Expected Powertrain

As per speculations, the car is expected to have a 45kWh battery, similar to the entry-level Kona EV. This might provide a driving range of around 450km, with a power output of 138 bhp and 255 Nm of torque.