OnePlus Pad 2 Price in India Discounted for Limited Time: See New Price, Offers

OnePlus Pad 2 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 November 2024 19:16 IST
OnePlus Pad 2 Price in India Discounted for Limited Time: See New Price, Offers

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Pad 2 comes in a Nimbus Gray colourway

Highlights
  • OnePlus Pad 2 has a 13-megapixel main camera
  • The tablet ships with Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 skin on top
  • The OnePlus Pad 2 packs a 9,510mAh battery with 67W charging
OnePlus Pad 2 was launched in India in July this year. It comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, a 9,510mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, and a 12.1-inch 3K LCD screen. The tablet is offered in a Nimbus Gray colourway and is available in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB options. The tablet can be paired with the OnePlus Stylo 2 stylus and the OnePlus Smart Keyboard (sold separately). For a limited time, the company is offering the tablet at a discounted price.

OnePlus Pad 2 Price in India, Discounts and Offers

The OnePlus Pad 2 price in India launched at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. Meanwhile, the 12GB + 256GB variant was priced at Rs. 42,999. During the ongoing limited-time discount, which ends at midnight on November 6, buyers can get the OnePlus Pad 2 at Rs. 37,999 and Rs. 40,999, respectively. Customers can get the deal via Amazon as well as the OnePlus India website.

There are additional benefits that users can avail of during the offer period. Customers with ICICI, RBL, and Kotak Mahindra Bank credit cards can get up to Rs. 3,000 off over the discounted price. They can get no-cost EMI options for nine months starting at Rs. 4,555 per month. Buyers can avail of up to Rs. 5,000 exchange bonus as well.

OnePlus Pad 2 Specifications, Features

The OnePlus Pad 2 sports a 12.1-inch 3K (2,120 x 3,000 pixels) LCD display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 303ppi pixel density, 900nits of peak brightness level, and Dolby Vision support. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based OxygenOS 14.

For optics, the OnePlus 2 carries a 13-megapixel main rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. It supports Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7, dual-band Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C connectivity. The tablet is backed by a 9,510mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support. It comes with a Hi-Res certified six-speaker system and a facial recognition feature. It measures 268.66 x 195.06 x 6.49mm in size and weighs 584g. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus Pad 2 price in India, OnePlus Pad 2 specifications, OnePlus Pad 2 India launch, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Huawei’s HarmonyOS Next Reportedly Gains Support for China’s Digital Yuan

OnePlus Pad 2 Price in India Discounted for Limited Time: See New Price, Offers
