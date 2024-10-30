Technology News
  Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Partners with RSA to Promote Solar Powered EV Charging Solution

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Partners with RSA to Promote Solar-Powered EV Charging Solution

The collaboration between TPEM and RSA will increase electric mobility and solar adoption in Rajasthan.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 October 2024 12:13 IST
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Partners with RSA to Promote Solar-Powered EV Charging Solution

Photo Credit: Tata

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, pioneer of India’s EV revolution

Highlights
  • Tata Passenger Electric Mobility partners with RSA to use solar energy
  • The collaboration aims to encourage both solar adoption and electric
  • TPEM to provide discounts to customers
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rajasthan Solar Association (RSA), to encourage the use of solar energy for EV charging in Rajasthan.
The Government of India has been promoting solar rooftops through Prime Minister Surya Ghar Yojana. Because of this India has managed 4 lakh solar installations and counting.
The growth of electric Vehicles (EVs) and Solar power in India, are encouraging the Indian public to drive with zero emissions and no associated fuel costs.

Rajasthan ranks second in India when it comes to installation capacity because it has a high level of solar energy present. Rajasthan's capital, Jaipur is one of India's highest rates of EV adoption city

Use of Solar Energy

This collaboration between TPEM and RSA will promote both electric mobility and solar penetration in Rajasthan, which will in turn help in reducing carbon emissions and advancing the State's sustainability commitment.

An additional discount on the procurement of a Tata EV will be made available to customers who install a solar power system at their business or home. Across the State, the Association will also promote the advantages of TPEM's electric vehicle.

Balaje Rajan, The Chief Strategy officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. And Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles points out the benefits of joining solar power and EVs. He further added that more than 90 percent of EV owners charges their vehicle at home and almost 30 percent uses rooftop solar for home charging. "By taking advantage of this combination, Ev owners can effectively get rid of fuel costs and have zero-cost mobility. This MoU with the Rajasthan Solar Association is a vital step forward in the direction of increasing rooftop solar installations and sale of EVs,” he said in a statement.

 

Further reading: TPEM, solar energy, EV

Further reading: TPEM, solar energy, EV

