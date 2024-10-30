Technology News
MG Motor India Delivers More Than 100 EVs in Delhi NCR on Dhanteras

On the occasion of Dhanteras, over 100 JWS MG Motor India’s Electric Vehicles (EVs) were delivered.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 October 2024 12:16 IST
MG Motor India Delivers More Than 100 EVs in Delhi NCR on Dhanteras

Photo Credit: MG Motors

Windsor EV was introduced originally in India by JSW MG Motors.

Highlights
  • There are three EVs in the line-up; Windsor, Comet and ZS EV
  • Windsor garnered an astonishing 15,176 bookings
  • JWS MG is the only one to offer Battery-as-a-service (BaaS)
JWS MG Motor India declared that more than 100 electric cars would be delivered to Delhi NCR in a single day on the festive occasion. The brand claims that it has delivered more than 100 Windsor, ZS EV and Comet EVs during Dhanteras. Interestingly, the brand recently shared a similar milestone where it delivered 101 Windsors at a special event in Bangalore. According to the official statement, more than 15,176 bookings of the Windsor EV were registered within 24 hours of the announcement.

On the other hand, the compact Comet is gaining popularity following a slow start in India. Naturally, the EV that launched MG in India's electric market, is still going strong with an average monthly sales volume of around 600 cars in the country.

Battery-as-a- Service (BaaS) Concept

With the Windsor EV, the concept of Battery-as-a-Service was introduced originally in India by JSW MG Motors. This concept is where the initial investment is lowered by removing the battery cost from the car's price. MG Motor India, a British brand owned by China's SAIC, is one of the few automakers leading the country's Electronic Vehicle movement. JWS MG Motor has three electric vehicles in its lineup.

Competitors

Tata EVs ( Nexon EV, Curvv EV, Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV) outperform MG in the mass market area. Mercedes-Benz and BMW provide a wide range of electric vehicles (EVs) in India in the luxury space.They offer 5 models each in the EV segment.

 

Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More

