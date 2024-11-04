Mahindra Teases XEV 9e and BE 6e Ahead of November 26 Launch

Mahindra is all set to unveil new range of electric vehicles at the upcoming Unlimit India World Premier in Chennai on November 26. The brand will be unveiling two new brands for its electric vehicles: XEV and BE. The company has also revealed that it will be launching two new vehicles under this series, namely BE 6e and XEV 9e. This will also mark the company's entry into the cutthroat global EV market. The upcoming models will be based on the INGLO platform, which the brand claims is designed to meet up Indian ethos and global standards.

Mahindra Teases XEV 9e and BE 6e

The company has teased two new electric vehicles ahead of the official launch. The 20-second teaser video posted on YouTube gives us some hints about the design of the upcoming electric vehicles. The upcoming XEV 9e is reported to be positioned as a premium EV. According to multiple leaks and rumours, the XEV 9e might feature premium materials, interior design, and might come loaded with several comfort enhancing features. However, details regarding interior features, powertrain specifications and pricing have not been disclosed yet.

The BE 6e, on the other hand, is reported to be positioned as a performance-focused model. The EV might pack a bold design language and might offer some appealing performance. As per multiple reports and rumours, the Mahindra BE 6e is expected to range anywhere between Rs. 17 to Rs. 21 Lakh, while the Mahindra XEV 9e is expected to be priced between Rs. 50 to Rs. 52 lakh.

BE 6e and XEV 9e Will be Based on New INGLO platform

Both the EVs will be based on Mahindra's new INGLO platform. The platform is said to pack advanced safety features which are specifically designed to meet international industry standards. Although Mahindra has not provided precise range or energy efficiency numbers, the architecture seeks to provide a high-efficiency drivetrain with an emphasis on the range.