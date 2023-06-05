Technology News
Tata to Build Rs. 130 Billion Electric Vehicle Battery Plant in Gujarat

The Tata plant would make Gujarat a leader in lithium-battery manufacturing.

By P R Sanjai, Bloomberg | Updated: 5 June 2023 10:45 IST
The Tata EV battery plant will generate direct and indirect employment for more than 13,000 people

  • PM Modi aims to make India carbon net zero by 2070
  • The firm will receive assistance in setting up a production eco-system
  • Tata signed a memorandum of understanding on Friday with Gujarat govt

India's salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group signed an agreement with the Gujarat state government to set up a giga-factory for manufacturing lithium-ion cells, with an estimated initial investment of around Rs. 130 billion rupees.

Tata Agaratas Energy Storage Solutions, a subsidiary of Tata Group, signed a memorandum of understanding on Friday to establish an electric-vehicle battery plant that will have a production capacity of 20 gigawatt-hours, generating direct and indirect employment for more than 13,000 people, according to a state government document posted on its website.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working toward making the world's most-populous nation carbon net zero by 2070. Still, India is lagging behind nations like China and the US in adopting electric transport.

The Tata plant would make Gujarat a leader in lithium-battery manufacturing and the group will receive assistance in setting up a production eco-system in the state, the state government said. A Tata Group representative declined to comment.

Tata Group's decision comes at a time when its unit Jaguar Land Rover is considering setting up a major EV battery plant in Britain. Tata favours a factory in England over Spain after the UK government offered a support package, Bloomberg reported in May.

© 2023 Bloomberg LP

