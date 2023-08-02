Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Nykaa CEO Steps Up as Marketing Head as Six Executives Resign Amid Growing Competition

Nykaa CEO Steps Up as Marketing Head as Six Executives Resign Amid Growing Competition

Nykaa's current Chief Marketing Officer Shalini Raghavan has also resigned from the post.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 August 2023 22:56 IST
Nykaa CEO Steps Up as Marketing Head as Six Executives Resign Amid Growing Competition

Nykaa's shares have fallen nearly 60 percent from their listing price in November 2021

Highlights
  • Kingshuk Basu, a senior vice president (VP) for retail, has also exited
  • It did not say why the executives had left
  • Nykaa competes with rivals Tata Group and Reliance

Six executives, including the marketing head, of India's cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa have resigned since April, the company said on Wednesday, key departures that come as competition intensifies in the fast-growing sector.

The exits include that of Chief Marketing Officer Shalini Raghavan, with Nykaa's founder and CEO Falguni Nayar stepping up to take direct oversight of that function, given its criticality, the company said.

The others who have quit are Kingshuk Basu, a senior vice president (VP) for retail; Sumant Kasliwal, senior VP in the fashion unit; Aditya Sandhu from the business-to-business sales unit; VP Sachin Kataria from the e-commerce business; and Shantanu Prakash, VP for marketing and communications.

"Leadership roles are being augmented with an eye on strategic realignment, cost rationalization and growing complexity of the business," Nykaa said in a statement when Reuters asked about the departures

It did not say why the executives had left.

Nykaa offers beauty products on its website and at stores, competing with rivals Tata Group and Reliance, both of which have interests in the fast-growing $16 billion (nearly Rs. 1,32,400 crore) beauty and personal care market in the world's most populous country.

In March, Reuters reported five key executives had quit Nykaa, including its chief commercial operations officer and the CEO of its wholesale business.

Nykaa's said on Wednesday that it elevated Shailendra Singh as business head for physical retail — beauty, in June.

Shares of Nykaa parent, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, have fallen nearly 60 percent from their listing price in November 2021.

FSN reported a 71.8 percent drop in net profit for the January-March 2023 quarter, but an almost 50 percent rise in pre-tax profit.

Its investor presentation said it recorded a 4 percent growth in core employees, or business executives, in that period, compared to 17 percent and 25 percent growth in the previous two quarters.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nykaa, Tata Group, Reliance
Worldcoin to Allow Organisations to Use Its Digital ID System

Related Stories

Nykaa CEO Steps Up as Marketing Head as Six Executives Resign Amid Growing Competition
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Redmi, OnePlus Phones Will Go on Sale During Amazon's Upcoming Sale
  2. Redmi K60 Ultra With This MediaTek Dimensity SoC May Launch on August 3
  3. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G AnTuTu Score Leaked Online, Might Run on This New Chipset
  4. Redmi 12 Series Smartphones Launched in India at These Prices
  5. Tecno Pova 5 Pro With RGB Lighting, 50-Megapixel Camera Debuts: See Price
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ May Use This Display Technology
  7. Xiaomi TV X With 4K Ultra HD Display Launched in India at This Price
  8. Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to Launch in India on This Date; Price Teased
  9. Here's When the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Will Go on Sale in India: See Price
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Could Feature This Upgraded Selfie Camera
#Latest Stories
  1. Nykaa CEO Steps Up as Marketing Head as Six Executives Resign Amid Growing Competition
  2. Worldcoin to Allow Organisations to Use Its Digital ID System
  3. Online Gaming Tax: 28 Percent GST to Be Levied From October 1, Review After 6 Months
  4. Meta Releases Open-Source AI Tool AudioCraft to Create Music and Audio
  5. Realme Buds Air 5 Pro Earphones India Launch Officially Confirmed: All Details
  6. Amazfit Bip 5 Smartwatch With 1.91-Inch Display, Over 120 Sports Modes Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Oppenheimer Breaks Rs. 100-Crore Mark, Becoming Highest-Grossing IMAX Film from Hollywood in India
  8. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G AnTuTu Benchmark Score Leaked Online, Hints at MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC
  9. 'Made in Heaven' Season 2 Will Focus on Women, LGBTQ Community: Zoya Akhtar
  10. Apple Watch Ultra (2nd Gen), Apple Watch Series 9 Could Be Available in New Colour Options, Tipster Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.