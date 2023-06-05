Technology News
Realme 11 Pro 5G Series India Launch Offer, Pre-Order Date Tipped Ahead of Debut on June 8

Realme 11 Pro 5G and Realme 11 Pro+ 5G were unveiled in China in May alongside the vanilla Realme 11.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 June 2023 10:50 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 11 Pro 5G series will go on sale via Flipkart

Highlights
  • Realme 11 Pro sports a dual rear camera unit
  • They have a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC under the hood
  • Realme 11 Pro+ has 100W charging support

Realme 11 Pro 5G series is all set to make its India debut on June 8. Just days ahead of the formal launch, a fresh leak has tipped the launch offer and pre-order date of the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G and the Realme 11 Pro 5G. The Realme 11 Pro 5G series made its China debut in May. They are powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The Realme 11 Pro 5G sports a dual rear camera unit, whereas the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G has a triple rear camera unit. They are backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) has leaked the launch offer and pre-order date of the Realme 11 Pro 5G series India via a Twitter post. As per the tipster, pre-orders for the handsets will start from June 8 and will end on July 14. Customers pre-reserving the handsets are said to get a Realme Watch 2 Pro worth Rs. 4,499. Realme is also tipped to provide different bank offers for no-cost EMI options.

Realme has already announced that the launch of the Realme 11 Pro 5G series will take place on June 8 at 12pm IST in India. Since then, the company has been actively teasing the smartphone via its social media handles and a dedicated microsite on Flipkart.

The Realme 11 Pro 5G and Realme 11 Pro+ 5G were initially launched in China in May with a starting price tag of CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,000) and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 24,000) respectively.

Chinese variants of Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) curved displays with a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The handsets are powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. Coming to the cameras, the Realme 11 Pro sports a 100-megapixel dual rear camera unit, whereas the Realme 11 Pro+ has a triple rear camera unit led by a 200-megapixel Samsung HP3 sensor. Both the models are backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The Realme 11 Pro supports 67W fast charging, while the Realme 11 Pro+ has 100W charging support.

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Realme, Realme 11 Pro 5G, Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G, Realme 11 Pro 5G Specifications, Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
