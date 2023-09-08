Technology News

After Reliance, Tata Group Also Said to Announce AI Partnership With Nvidia

Nvidia globally has a near-monopoly on the computing systems used to power services like ChatGPT, OpenAI's blockbuster generative AI chatbot.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 September 2023 19:31 IST
After Reliance, Tata Group Also Said to Announce AI Partnership With Nvidia

Reliance and Nvidia have already formed a partnership to create AI language models

Highlights
  • An announcement is expected later in the day, the source added
  • Nvidia will provide the computing power to Reliance for the effort
  • Reliance said AI infrastructure will speed up range of key AI projects

India's Tata Group is set to announce an AI partnership with US chip firm Nvidia, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

An announcement is expected later in the day, the source added.

Meanwhile, India's Reliance and Nvidia said on Friday they have formed a partnership to create AI language models and generative apps for millions of telecom users of the Indian company.

Nvidia will provide the computing power required for the efforts, while Reliance unit Jio will manage and maintain the AI infrastructure and oversee customer engagement, the companies said.

"Reliance will create AI applications and services for their 450 million Jio (telecom) customers and provide energy-efficient AI infrastructure to scientists, developers and startups across India," Nvidia said.

Nvidia globally has a near-monopoly on the computing systems used to power services like ChatGPTOpenAI's blockbuster generative AI chatbot. The AI powering such apps is known as a large language model because it takes in a text prompt and from that writes a human-like response.

The partnership will give Reliance access to the latest version of Nvidia's Grace Hopper Superchip, its AI chips that are optimized to perform AI inference functions that effectively power apps like ChatGPT.

Reliance said the new AI infrastructure will speed up a range of India's key AI projects, including chatbots, drug discovery, and climate research.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

