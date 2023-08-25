Technology News
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Auto News
  • After Tesla Proposal, Government Considers Import Tax Cut for Automakers That Manufacture in India

After Tesla Proposal, Government Considers Import Tax Cut for Automakers That Manufacture in India

The policy being considered could allow automakers to import fully-built EVs into India at a reduced tax as low as 15 percent.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 August 2023 15:56 IST
After Tesla Proposal, Government Considers Import Tax Cut for Automakers That Manufacture in India

The policy being considered could allow automakers to import fully-built EVs into India

Highlights
  • The policy could allow to import EVs into India at 15 percent tax
  • Tesla's best-selling Model Y starts at $47,740 in the US
  • The lower import taxes could help Tesla sell its models in India

India is working on a new electric vehicle policy that would slash import taxes for automakers that commit to some local manufacturing, following a proposal by Tesla which is considering entering the domestic market, people with direct knowledge said.

The policy being considered could allow automakers to import fully-built EVs into India at a reduced tax as low as 15 percent, compared to the current 100 percent that applies to cars which cost above $40,000 (nearly Rs. 33 lakh) and 70 percent for the rest, said two of the sources, including a senior Indian government official.

Tesla's best-selling Model Y, for example, starts at $47,740 (nearly Rs. 39 lakh) in the US before tax credits.

"There is an understanding with Tesla's proposal and government is showing interest," said the official, who is familiar with the issue.

If such a policy is adopted, it could amount to a drastic reduction in the cost of imported EVs that local carmakers have been keen to avoid. It could also open the door for global automakers, beyond Tesla, to tap the world's third-largest car market where sales of EVs are less than 2 percent of total car sales, but growing rapidly.

The lower import taxes could help Tesla sell its full range of models in India, and not just the new car it wants to make locally, said a third source.

Other countries have taken similar measures to spur EV manufacturing commitments. Indonesia, for example, has offered to reduce import duties from 50 percent to zero for EV makers planning investments, a move seen aimed at attracting Chinese players and Tesla.

India's commerce and finance ministries, and Tesla, did not respond to requests for comment. The policy is still in the initial stages of deliberation and the final tax rate could change, two of the sources said.

Tesla first tried to enter India in 2021 by pushing officials to lower the 100 percent import tax for EVs. Last year, the talks between Tesla and the Indian government collapsed when officials conveyed the company would have to first commit to local manufacturing.

More recently, Tesla has told Indian officials it is keen to set up a local factory and make a new EV priced in the range of $24,000 (nearly Rs. 20 lakh), around 25 percent cheaper than its current entry model, for both the Indian market and export.

"Lot of deliberations"

Outside the United States, Tesla currently has a plant in Shanghai — its largest factory worldwide — and one outside Berlin. It is building a new plant in Mexico that will focus on a new mass-market EV platform Musk has said will slash costs for consumers.

For India plans, Tesla's senior public policy and business development executive Rohan Patel has in recent weeks met top officials privately. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who held talks with CEO Elon Musk in June, has been tracking progress closely, Reuters has reported.

One of the sources said Tesla told Indian officials a potential India factory could operate at full capacity by 2030.

Indian officials have conveyed there will be no special incentives for Tesla's market entry, and the proposal for a low import tax, conditional on a manufacturing commitment, was touted by Tesla to keep both sides happy, the sources said.

Still, New Delhi is going to move slowly in considering the policy proposal as any lowering of taxes on imported EVs could disrupt the market and upset local players like Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra that are investing to build electric cars at home.

"This is going to go through a lot of deliberations even though government is keen on getting Tesla. That's because of the impact on domestic players," the Indian official said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023 

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, Tesla India, Model Y, Tesla in India, Model Y in India
Microsoft President Brad Smith Calls for Clarity on AI Regulation: Details

Related Stories

After Tesla Proposal, Government Considers Import Tax Cut for Automakers That Manufacture in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro May Arrive in These New Colours Instead of Gold and Purple
  2. Vivo V29e Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch in India: Check Here
  3. Moto G84 5G Key Specifications Revealed, to Launch in India on This Date
  4. You Can Now Send 'HD' Videos on WhatsApp for Android: Here's How it Works
  5. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G New Colour Option Teased Ahead of India Launch: See Here
  6. Nokia 2660 Flip Now Available in India in Two New Colour Options
  7. Khakee: The Bihar Chapter Season 2 Announced, Coming Soon on Netflix
  8. Infinix Zero 30 5G Pre-Orders in India to Start on This Date
  9. Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Debut in India: See Price
  10. Chandrayaan-3's 'Pragyan' Rover Rolls Down to Lunar Surface from Lander: Watch Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Threads' Web Version Is Now Live Globally, Confirms Instagram Head
  2. Moto G54 5G Launch Date Set for September 5; Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimensity SoC
  3. Dune: Part Two Release Date Delayed to 2024 Due to Hollywood Actors’ Strike
  4. After Tesla Proposal, Government Considers Import Tax Cut for Automakers That Manufacture in India
  5. Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Could Offer AI-Powered Camera and Video Features, Pixel Superfan Surveys Suggest
  6. Microsoft President Brad Smith Calls for Clarity on AI Regulation: Details
  7. Pepe Coin Frenzy Turns to Fear After Anonymous Developers Make Changes to Wallet, Transfer Tokens: Report
  8. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G New Colour Option Teased Ahead of August 31 India Launch
  9. Jaane Jaan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Debut OTT Film, Releasing September 21 on Netflix
  10. Ahsoka to Aakhri Sach: Top Movies and Web Series to Watch This Week
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.