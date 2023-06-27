Technology News
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Auto News
  • US State Washington Plans to Mandate Tesla's Plug for EV Charging Companies

US State Washington Plans to Mandate Tesla's Plug for EV Charging Companies

Washington follows the move by Texas to mandate Tesla's technology.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 June 2023 12:34 IST
US State Washington Plans to Mandate Tesla's Plug for EV Charging Companies

Officials are still trying to determine the right mix of NACS chargers

Highlights
  • GM, Ford and Rivan have said they would embrace Tesla's NACS
  • Officials are still trying to determine the right mix of NACS chargers
  • The state plans to begin the requests for proposals process in the fall

Washington state plans to require electric vehicle charging companies to include Tesla's plug if they want to be part of a state program to electrify highways using federal dollars, an official told Reuters on Thursday.

Washington follows the move by Texas to mandate Tesla's technology, The North American Charging Standard (NACS), adding momentum to CEO Elon Musk's hope of making it the national charging technology.

GM, Ford, and Rivan have said they would embrace Tesla's NACS, shunning efforts by the Biden administration to make the Combined Charging System (CCS) the dominant charging standard in the United States.

"I'm actually really happy about NACS and how finally automakers are gearing towards one standard. We want to provide access to as many make and models as possible," said Tonia Buell, alternative fuels program manager at Washington State's Department of Transportation.

"It hasn't necessarily been tested and certified for other auto manufacturers, so we want to make sure it's going to work but we are planning to require NACS at our state-funded and federally-funded sites in the future."

Kris Rietmann Abrudan, a spokesperson for the Washington State Department of Transportation, said on Monday that no final decision has been made on whether to require NACS, adding that officials are still looking at how market shifts will affect the way the state deploys chargers.

The state plans to begin the requests for proposals process in the fall, according to Buell, who said the decision is about "future-proofing" its investments.

Buell said state officials are still trying to determine the right mix of NACS chargers based on current federal requirements. Under federal rules, each taxpayer-backed site must have at least four CCS chargers and Buell said the state may require at least two of them to work with NACS or perhaps all four.

The plan by Washington may add pressure on other states and the federal government to adopt Tesla's NACS. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023 

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, Elon Musk, NACS
Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether and Most Cryptocurrencies Incur Minor Losses as Sector Stays Shaky

Related Stories

US State Washington Plans to Mandate Tesla's Plug for EV Charging Companies
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord CE 3, and Nord Buds 2R to Launch in India on This Date
  2. User's Google Pixel Fold Reportedly Stops Working After Four Days of Use
  3. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Variant Camera Details Revealed: Check Here
  4. OnePlus Nord 3 Price in India, Unboxing Video Surface Online: See Here
  5. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Key Specifications Teased, Spotted on US FCC Listing
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Could Be More Expensive Than Its Predecessor
  7. iPhone 15 Pro Volume and Mute Button Layout Leaked: View Images Here
  8. iPhone 15 Pro Max Leaked Case Tips Design Changes to Mute Button
  9. Here's How to Pre-Order Nothing Phone 2 in India: All Details
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Leaked Images Suggest the Phone Could Look Like This
#Latest Stories
  1. US State Washington Plans to Mandate Tesla's Plug for EV Charging Companies
  2. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Key Specifications Teased via Amazon, Surfaces on FCC Database
  3. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Variant Key Camera Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch
  4. iPhone 15 Pro Volume and Mute Button Layout Leaked via Case Images Ahead of Launch: Details
  5. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether and Most Cryptocurrencies Incur Minor Losses as Sector Stays Shaky
  6. Google Pixel Fold Stops Working After Four Days of Use, Flatter Than Usual Bezels to Be Blamed: Report
  7. US House Panel Critical of Twitter Privacy Investigation to Question FTC Chair at Hearing
  8. The Idol to End One Week Early With a Five-Episode Run Instead of Six: Here’s Why
  9. Japanese Researchers Develop Wearable Robotic Arms to 'Unlock Creativity'
  10. Netizens Upset With Netflix for Re-Releasing James Cameron's Titanic 'Too Soon' After Titan Submarine Tragedy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.