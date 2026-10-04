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BlackBerry Bold 9700

₹ 6,499
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BlackBerry Bold 9700
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Key Specs
  • Display 2.44-inch (360x480)
  • Processor 624 MHz one-core
  • Front Camera No
  • Rear Camera 3.2MP
  • RAM 256MB
  • Storage 256MB
  • Battery Capacity 1500mAh
  • OS BlackBerry OS 6
Market Status Released
Release Date October 2009

BlackBerry Bold 9700 Summary

BlackBerry Bold 9700 mobile was launched in October 2009. The phone comes with a 2.44-inch display offering a resolution of 360x480 pixels at a pixel density of 246 pixels per inch (ppi). BlackBerry Bold 9700 is powered by a 624 MHz one-core processor. It comes with 256MB of RAM. The BlackBerry Bold 9700 runs BlackBerry OS 6 and is powered by a 1500mAh removable battery.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the BlackBerry Bold 9700 on the rear packs 3.2-megapixel camera.

BlackBerry Bold 9700 is based on BlackBerry OS 6 and packs 256MB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 16GB). The BlackBerry Bold 9700 is a single SIM (GSM) mobile that accepts a Regular-SIM card. The BlackBerry Bold 9700 measures 109.00 x 60.00 x 14.00mm (height x width x thickness) and weighs 122.00 grams. It was launched in Black and White colours.

Connectivity options on the BlackBerry Bold 9700 include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v2.10, and 3G. Sensors on the phone include ambient light sensor.

As of 4th October 2026, BlackBerry Bold 9700 price in India starts at Rs. 6,499.

BlackBerry Bold 9700 Price in India

Product Name Price in India
BlackBerry Bold 9700 (256MB RAM, 256MB) - Black 6,499

BlackBerry Bold 9700 price in India starts from ₹ 6,499. The lowest price of BlackBerry Bold 9700 is ₹ 6,499 at Amazon on 4th October 2026.

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BlackBerry Bold 9700 Full Specifications

General
Brand BlackBerry
Model Bold 9700
Price in India ₹6,499
Release date October 2009
Form factor Bar
Dimensions (mm) 109.00 x 60.00 x 14.00
Weight (g) 122.00
Battery capacity (mAh) 1500
Removable battery Yes
Colours Black, White
Display
Screen size (inches) 2.44
Touchscreen No
Resolution 360x480 pixels
Pixels per inch (PPI) 246
Hardware
Processor 624 MHz one-core
RAM 256MB
Internal storage 256MB
Expandable storage Yes
Expandable storage type microSD
Expandable storage up to (GB) 16
Camera
Rear camera 3.2-megapixel
Rear flash Yes
Front camera No
Software
Operating system BlackBerry OS 6
Connectivity
Wi-Fi Yes
GPS Yes
Bluetooth Yes, v 2.10
NFC No
Infrared No
USB OTG No
Headphones 3.5mm
FM No
Number of SIMs 1
Wi-Fi Direct No
Mobile High-Definition Link (MHL) No
SIM Type Regular
GSM/CDMA GSM
3G Yes
4G/ LTE No
Supports 4G in India (Band 40) No
Sensors
Compass/ Magnetometer No
Proximity sensor No
Accelerometer No
Ambient light sensor Yes
Gyroscope No
Barometer No
Temperature sensor No
! Error or missing information? Please let us know

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