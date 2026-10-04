BlackBerry Bold 9700 mobile was launched in October 2009. The phone comes with a 2.44-inch display offering a resolution of 360x480 pixels at a pixel density of 246 pixels per inch (ppi). BlackBerry Bold 9700 is powered by a 624 MHz one-core processor. It comes with 256MB of RAM. The BlackBerry Bold 9700 runs BlackBerry OS 6 and is powered by a 1500mAh removable battery.
As far as the cameras are concerned, the BlackBerry Bold 9700 on the rear packs 3.2-megapixel camera.
BlackBerry Bold 9700 is based on BlackBerry OS 6 and packs 256MB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 16GB). The BlackBerry Bold 9700 is a single SIM (GSM) mobile that accepts a Regular-SIM card. The BlackBerry Bold 9700 measures 109.00 x 60.00 x 14.00mm (height x width x thickness) and weighs 122.00 grams. It was launched in Black and White colours.
Connectivity options on the BlackBerry Bold 9700 include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v2.10, and 3G. Sensors on the phone include ambient light sensor.
As of 4th October 2026, BlackBerry Bold 9700 price in India starts at Rs. 6,499.
|Product Name
|Price in India
|BlackBerry Bold 9700 (256MB RAM, 256MB) - Black
|₹ 6,499
BlackBerry Bold 9700 price in India starts from ₹ 6,499. The lowest price of BlackBerry Bold 9700 is ₹ 6,499 at Amazon on 4th October 2026.
|Brand
|BlackBerry
|Model
|Bold 9700
|Price in India
|₹6,499
|Release date
|October 2009
|Form factor
|Bar
|Dimensions (mm)
|109.00 x 60.00 x 14.00
|Weight (g)
|122.00
|Battery capacity (mAh)
|1500
|Removable battery
|Yes
|Colours
|Black, White
|Screen size (inches)
|2.44
|Touchscreen
|No
|Resolution
|360x480 pixels
|Pixels per inch (PPI)
|246
|Processor
|624 MHz one-core
|RAM
|256MB
|Internal storage
|256MB
|Expandable storage
|Yes
|Expandable storage type
|microSD
|Expandable storage up to (GB)
|16
|Rear camera
|3.2-megapixel
|Rear flash
|Yes
|Front camera
|No
|Operating system
|BlackBerry OS 6
|Wi-Fi
|Yes
|GPS
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|Yes, v 2.10
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|No
|USB OTG
|No
|Headphones
|3.5mm
|FM
|No
|Number of SIMs
|1
|Wi-Fi Direct
|No
|Mobile High-Definition Link (MHL)
|No
|SIM Type
|Regular
|GSM/CDMA
|GSM
|3G
|Yes
|4G/ LTE
|No
|Supports 4G in India (Band 40)
|No
|Compass/ Magnetometer
|No
|Proximity sensor
|No
|Accelerometer
|No
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Gyroscope
|No
|Barometer
|No
|Temperature sensor
|No