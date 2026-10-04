BlackBerry Bold 9700 mobile was launched in October 2009. The phone comes with a 2.44-inch display offering a resolution of 360x480 pixels at a pixel density of 246 pixels per inch (ppi). BlackBerry Bold 9700 is powered by a 624 MHz one-core processor. It comes with 256MB of RAM. The BlackBerry Bold 9700 runs BlackBerry OS 6 and is powered by a 1500mAh removable battery.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the BlackBerry Bold 9700 on the rear packs 3.2-megapixel camera.

BlackBerry Bold 9700 is based on BlackBerry OS 6 and packs 256MB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 16GB). The BlackBerry Bold 9700 is a single SIM (GSM) mobile that accepts a Regular-SIM card. The BlackBerry Bold 9700 measures 109.00 x 60.00 x 14.00mm (height x width x thickness) and weighs 122.00 grams. It was launched in Black and White colours.

Connectivity options on the BlackBerry Bold 9700 include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v2.10, and 3G. Sensors on the phone include ambient light sensor.

As of 4th October 2026, BlackBerry Bold 9700 price in India starts at Rs. 6,499.