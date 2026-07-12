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BlackBerry Curve 9350

BlackBerry Curve 9350
  • BlackBerry Curve 9350
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Key Specs
  • Display 2.44-inch (360x480)
  • Processor 800 MHz one-core
  • Front Camera No
  • Rear Camera 5MP
  • RAM 512MB
  • Storage 512MB
  • Battery Capacity 1000mAh
  • OS BlackBerry OS 7
Market Status Released
Release Date August 2011

BlackBerry Curve 9350 Summary

BlackBerry Curve 9350 mobile was launched in August 2011. The phone comes with a 2.44-inch display offering a resolution of 360x480 pixels at a pixel density of 246 pixels per inch (ppi). BlackBerry Curve 9350 is powered by an 800 MHz one-core processor. It comes with 512MB of RAM. The BlackBerry Curve 9350 runs BlackBerry OS 7 and is powered by a 1000mAh removable battery.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the BlackBerry Curve 9350 on the rear packs 5-megapixel camera.

BlackBerry Curve 9350 is based on BlackBerry OS 7 and packs 512MB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 32GB). The BlackBerry Curve 9350 is a single SIM (CDMA) mobile that accepts a Regular-SIM card. The BlackBerry Curve 9350 measures 109.00 x 60.00 x 11.00mm (height x width x thickness) and weighs 99.00 grams. It was launched in Black and White colours.

Connectivity options on the BlackBerry Curve 9350 include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v2.10, NFC, Wi-Fi Direct, and 3G.

As of 12th July 2026, BlackBerry Curve 9350 price in India starts at Rs. 15,868.

BlackBerry Curve 9350 Full Specifications

General
Alternate names Curve Sedona
Brand BlackBerry
Model Curve 9350
Price in India ₹15,868
Release date August 2011
Form factor Bar
Dimensions (mm) 109.00 x 60.00 x 11.00
Weight (g) 99.00
Battery capacity (mAh) 1000
Removable battery Yes
Colours Black, White
Display
Screen size (inches) 2.44
Touchscreen No
Resolution 360x480 pixels
Pixels per inch (PPI) 246
Hardware
Processor 800 MHz one-core
Processor make
RAM 512MB
Internal storage 512MB
Expandable storage Yes
Expandable storage type microSD
Expandable storage up to (GB) 32
Camera
Rear camera 5-megapixel
Rear flash Yes
Front camera No
Software
Operating system BlackBerry OS 7
Connectivity
Wi-Fi Yes
GPS Yes
Bluetooth Yes, v 2.10
NFC Yes
Infrared No
USB OTG No
Headphones 3.5mm
FM No
Number of SIMs 1
Wi-Fi Direct Yes
Mobile High-Definition Link (MHL) No
SIM Type Regular
GSM/CDMA CDMA
3G Yes
4G/ LTE No
Supports 4G in India (Band 40) No
Sensors
Compass/ Magnetometer No
Proximity sensor No
Accelerometer No
Ambient light sensor No
Gyroscope No
Barometer No
Temperature sensor No
! Error or missing information? Please let us know

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