BlackBerry Curve 9350 mobile was launched in August 2011. The phone comes with a 2.44-inch display offering a resolution of 360x480 pixels at a pixel density of 246 pixels per inch (ppi). BlackBerry Curve 9350 is powered by an 800 MHz one-core processor. It comes with 512MB of RAM. The BlackBerry Curve 9350 runs BlackBerry OS 7 and is powered by a 1000mAh removable battery.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the BlackBerry Curve 9350 on the rear packs 5-megapixel camera.

BlackBerry Curve 9350 is based on BlackBerry OS 7 and packs 512MB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 32GB). The BlackBerry Curve 9350 is a single SIM (CDMA) mobile that accepts a Regular-SIM card. The BlackBerry Curve 9350 measures 109.00 x 60.00 x 11.00mm (height x width x thickness) and weighs 99.00 grams. It was launched in Black and White colours.

Connectivity options on the BlackBerry Curve 9350 include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v2.10, NFC, Wi-Fi Direct, and 3G.

As of 12th July 2026, BlackBerry Curve 9350 price in India starts at Rs. 15,868.