BlackBerry Curve 9350 mobile was launched in August 2011. The phone comes with a 2.44-inch display offering a resolution of 360x480 pixels at a pixel density of 246 pixels per inch (ppi). BlackBerry Curve 9350 is powered by an 800 MHz one-core processor. It comes with 512MB of RAM. The BlackBerry Curve 9350 runs BlackBerry OS 7 and is powered by a 1000mAh removable battery.
As far as the cameras are concerned, the BlackBerry Curve 9350 on the rear packs 5-megapixel camera.
BlackBerry Curve 9350 is based on BlackBerry OS 7 and packs 512MB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 32GB). The BlackBerry Curve 9350 is a single SIM (CDMA) mobile that accepts a Regular-SIM card. The BlackBerry Curve 9350 measures 109.00 x 60.00 x 11.00mm (height x width x thickness) and weighs 99.00 grams. It was launched in Black and White colours.
Connectivity options on the BlackBerry Curve 9350 include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v2.10, NFC, Wi-Fi Direct, and 3G.
As of 12th July 2026, BlackBerry Curve 9350 price in India starts at Rs. 15,868.
|Alternate names
|Curve Sedona
|Brand
|BlackBerry
|Model
|Curve 9350
|Price in India
|₹15,868
|Release date
|August 2011
|Form factor
|Bar
|Dimensions (mm)
|109.00 x 60.00 x 11.00
|Weight (g)
|99.00
|Battery capacity (mAh)
|1000
|Removable battery
|Yes
|Colours
|Black, White
|Screen size (inches)
|2.44
|Touchscreen
|No
|Resolution
|360x480 pixels
|Pixels per inch (PPI)
|246
|Processor
|800 MHz one-core
|Processor make
|RAM
|512MB
|Internal storage
|512MB
|Expandable storage
|Yes
|Expandable storage type
|microSD
|Expandable storage up to (GB)
|32
|Rear camera
|5-megapixel
|Rear flash
|Yes
|Front camera
|No
|Operating system
|BlackBerry OS 7
|Wi-Fi
|Yes
|GPS
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|Yes, v 2.10
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|No
|USB OTG
|No
|Headphones
|3.5mm
|FM
|No
|Number of SIMs
|1
|Wi-Fi Direct
|Yes
|Mobile High-Definition Link (MHL)
|No
|SIM Type
|Regular
|GSM/CDMA
|CDMA
|3G
|Yes
|4G/ LTE
|No
|Supports 4G in India (Band 40)
|No
|Compass/ Magnetometer
|No
|Proximity sensor
|No
|Accelerometer
|No
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Gyroscope
|No
|Barometer
|No
|Temperature sensor
|No