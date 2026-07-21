Samsung is all set to introduce its next generation of foldables during this year's second Galaxy Unpacked event. The company is reported to introduce the Galaxy Z Fold 8 with a wide-body design, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, the Galaxy Z Flip 8, and more during the launch event. Now, just ahead of the official launch, a new set of renders has been leaked online, which showcases the device in full glory. The latest renders also reiterate that the company is looking to make some major design changes this year with a wide cover display.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 (Wide) Appears in Fresh Official-Looking Renders

According to a report by GSMArena, tipster Roland Quandt shared new renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 8. The new renders suggest the upcoming foldable smartphone might be available in three colour options: Black, White, and Purple. The renders also showcase the wider cover display, which has been leaked for a long time.

Photo Credit: Bluesky/ Roland Quandt

The renders show that the phone appears significantly wider than previous Galaxy Z Fold models while retaining Samsung's familiar flat frame design. The leaked images further suggest that Samsung has managed to keep the handset slim despite the wider footprint.

The rear panel houses a vertically aligned dual-camera setup, while the inner foldable display features a single camera unit. The renders also showcased that the phone might come with a new Flex Titanium design to provide a much better folding experience. That being said, there are no official words from the brand about the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Specifications (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 key features and specifications have been tipped for a while now. The latest foldable smartphone might come with a 5.5-inc QHD+ cover display with a 16:10 aspect ratio along with a 7.6-inch QHD+ inner display with a 4:3 aspect ratio. Both screens are reported to feature Dynamic LTPO AMOLED panels with up to a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

The handset is also reported to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset. The device might feature 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. In terms of optics, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 might pack a triple-camera setup on the rear panel with dual 50-megapixel sensors.

The device might pack a 10-megapixel cover display and a 10-megapixel shooter on the main display. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is reported to feature a 4,800mAh battery, and it might run on One UI 9, which might be based on Android 17.

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