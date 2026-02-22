Security cameras are no longer a luxury product in our households due to increasing safety concerns; they have become an essential buy in recent years. Many are investing on their home security setups better than before, and a wide range of security cameras in all price segments, catering to different needs and budgets, are hitting shelves every month. Some are designed for indoor use, with Wi-Fi connectivity and compatibility with brand-specific mobile apps. They can be used for monitoring children, patients or pets when you are away from home. They offer features like night vision, motion detection, smart alarms and real-time alerts.

Many domestic and international companies are selling affordable smart cameras equipped with advanced features, right now. If you are looking for budget-oriented security cameras, we have handpicked a few of the best options under Rs. 5,000 from brands like Realme, CP Plus, TP-Link and others. The list includes Trueview 4MP, CP Plus 3MP, Imou 3MP, Hikvision 4MP, TP-Link VIGI C300HP-6 and Realme 360 Degree 1080p.

Trueview 4MP Smart CCTV

The Trueview 4MP smart CCTV is an affordable option that covers the basics of picture quality. This security camera comes with a dome form factor, and it offers comprehensive coverage with pan and tilt functionality for monitoring large areas and diverse angles. The camera features 2.8mm and 12mm lenses, and you can monitor the surroundings with wide-angle views to detailed close-ups. It offers 4mp video quality and has an IP66-rated build. This security camera has night vision with a range of 30 metres. It features a 1/3-inch GC4653 4MP CMOS sensor.

Users can control and manage the Trueview 4MP smart CCTV through the paired app on smartphones and laptops. It can be used for both indoor and outdoor monitoring and offers an All-Time-Colour vision feature for enhanced visibility in all lighting conditions. It has an inbuilt active Defence Strobe Siren and motion tracking for automatically tracking when people break into the area. It has an inbuilt Mic and Speaker as well.

Trueview 4MP Smart CCTV Price in India

The Trueview 4MP Smart CCTV is priced at Rs. 4,299 in India.

CP Plus 3MP

The CP Plus 3MP smart Wi-Fi CCTV camera is another solid option under the Rs. 5,000 price bracket. It is designed for indoor security and baby monitoring, and it supports two-way audio. It offers HD resolution, cry detection, motion sensor and night vision capabilities. This model can be controlled via the paired Android or iOS smartphone, Google Home and Amazon Alexa. It also comes with pan and tilt functions and offers full-HD (1,296x2,304) video.

The CP Plus 3MP camera automatically tracks human movement and sends instant motion alerts, giving you advanced security camera functionality. It also includes a mic and speaker, and it allows users to communicate in real time using the ezyKam+ app. For storage, it supports both cloud and SD card recording (up to 256GB).

CP Plus 3MP Price in India

You can buy the CP Plus 3MP through Amazon for Rs. 3,799.

Imou 3MP CCTV

The Imou 3MP CCTV is another capable option for both indoor and outdoor monitoring. With pan and tilt functions, this CCTV camera lets you monitor through the Imou Life App. It is equipped with a 1/2.8 CMOS lens and features Built-in 2 LED spotlights provides full colour live view up to 30m in complete darkness. It delivers 8x digital zoom. It also boasts a microphone and speaker, allowing users to communicate with delivery executives.

For alarms, it has a 110dB security siren and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. It has an IP66-rated build and supports NVR, cloud storage and MicroSD card (supports up to 512GB). You can control it through Alexa with simple voice commands. It is compatible with smartphones, laptops and desktops.

Imou 3MP CCTV Price in India

The Imou 3MP CCTV is priced at Rs. 4,299 in India.

Hikvision 4MP

Hikvision 4MP is a smart hybrid CCTV wall mount camera. This is another versatile model available in India with human and vehicle detection and 4MP resolution. This model has a dome form factor, and it is designed for monitoring homes, shops and outdoor premises. It supports 4G LTE connectivity and two-way audio.

Compatible with laptops, the Hikvision 4MP delivers 1440p video with 30 frames per second. It has a night vision range of 30 metres and supports onboard storage of up to 512GB through the SD card slot. It has an IP66-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Hikvision 4MP Price in India

The Hikvision 4MP is currently listed for Rs. 4,499. You can buy this in a White shade.

TP-Link VIGI C300HP-6

The TP-Link VIGI C300HP-6 is a 3MP security camera designed for outdoor monitoring. It is a bullet camera and has a 3MP sensor that delivers 1080p recording at 25 fps. It is available in 4mm and 6mm lens options and has advanced smart detection features like motion detection, area intrusion alerts, line-crossing detection, and video tampering alerts. It carries 128GB of storage. It has an IP67 rating for withstanding temperatures from -30 to 60 °C and rain and dust.

It uses Smart IR technology and a WDR (Wide Dynamic Range) for enhanced viewing. The 3D DNR reduced image noise and distortion for clearer video output. It also offers night vision with a 30-metre range for surveillance in low light conditions. Users can manage and monitor the camera through the dedicated VIGI app from the paired smartphone. Users will get notifications when someone crosses a boundary, enters an area you've set, or obstructs the camera.

TP-Link VIGI C300HP-6 Price in India

Price of TP-Link VIGI C300HP-6 is set at Rs. 4,699.

Realme 360 Degree 1080p Full HD

The Realme 360-degree 1080p Full HD Wi-Fi smart security camera is another home Surveillance solution that delivers 1080p Full HD resolution and 20fps. The camera offers 3x optical zoom and uses dual motors for free rotation in all directions: up, down, left and right. It supports up to 128GB of memory. The SD card is not included with the camera.

This camera has Wi-Fi connectivity, and users can access the live video feeds directly on their paired smartphone via the dedicated app. It offers features like motion detection, two-way audio and night vision with a 10-metre radius. It tracks moving objects and offers 3D noise cancellation. The CCTV camera has an IP21 waterproof rating.

Realme 360 Degree 1080p Price in India

The price of Realme 360 Degree 1080p is set at Rs. 2,999.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.