Leading brands, including Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, and Motorola, have a range of tablets across different price segments, primarily designed for budget-conscious buyers. While some models are made for students and educational needs, others target streaming requirements, and a few are even used for gaming and content creation. Like smartphones, selecting the right tablet that meets all your needs is difficult. If your budget is under Rs. 30,000, many capable options offer high-resolution displays, reliable cameras, long battery life, and good performance for casual gaming.

We've shortlisted the strongest contenders for the best tablets under Rs. 30,000 in India, in the mid-range segment. Our picks are Xiaomi Pad 7, OnePlus Pad Go 2, Poco Pad 5G, Realme Pad 3, and the Moto Pad 60 Pro.

Xiaomi Pad 7

Xiaomi Pad 7 offers a decent set of specifications under Rs. 30,000. It boasts a 1.2-inch 3.2K (3,200 x 2,136 pixels) LCD screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate, and the panel supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 content. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For photography, the Xiaomi Pad 7 has a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It features a quad-mic setup and a quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos. It features an 8,850mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. This tablet includes all major connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4 and a USB 3.2 Type-C Gen 1 port.

Key Specifications

Display: 11.2-inch, 3.2K

Processor: Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip

RAM/Storage: up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage

Cameras: 13-megapixel rear, 8-megapixel selfie camera

Battery: 8,850mAh, 45W fast charging

Xiaomi Pad 7 Price in India

The Xiaomi Pad 7 is priced at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage variant. The 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 30,999. It is offered in Graphite Grey, Mirage Purple and Sage Green colour options.

Poco Pad 5G

The second option in this list is Poco Pad 5G. It has a 12.1-inch 2K LCD screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 600 nits peak brightness. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset alongside 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It has an IP52-rated build for dust and splash resistance.

Poco Pad 5G has an 8-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. It includes a quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos support. It carries a 10,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Key Specifications

Display: 12.1-inch 2K LCD

Chipset: Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

RAM and storage: 8GB LPDDR4x, up to 256GB UFS 2.2

Cameras: 8-megapixel rear, 8-megapixel front

Battery: 10,000mAh with 33W fast charging

Poco Pad 5G Price in India

The Poco Pad 5G starts at Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB model costs Rs. 25,999, and it is available in Cobalt Blue and Pistachio Green colours.

OnePlus Pad Go 2

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 features a 12.1-inch 2.8K (1,980x2,800 pixels) LCD panel with Dolby Vision. The display has a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chipset paired with 8GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It has four speakers.

On the back, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 has an 8-megapixel rear camera. It features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It comes with the Open Canvas software and carries a 10,050mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Key Specifications

Display: 12.1-inch 2.8K

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra

RAM and storage: 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage

Cameras: 8-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel front camera

Battery: 10,050mAh, 33W fast charging

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Price in India

Price of the OnePlus Pad Go 2 is set at Rs. 26,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage (Wi-Fi only). The 256GB storage variant with 8GB RAM and Wi-Fi connectivity is priced at Rs. 29,999. The 8GB + 256GB model with Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity has a price tag of Rs. 32,999. The tablet is offered in Lavender Drift and Shadow Black (limited to 5G variant) colour options.

Realme Pad 3

The Realme Pad 3 is a great option if your budget is below Rs. 30,000. If features a 11.61-inch 2.8K(2,000x2,800 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max chipset. It comes with an 8GB RAM option and 128GB and 256GB storage options.

On the rear, the Realme Pad 3 has an 8-megapixel camera. It has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It features quad speakers with Dolby Audio support and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. It carries a 12,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging and 6.5W reverse charging support.

Key Specifications

Display: 11.61-inch display, 2.8K

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max chipset

RAM and storage: 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage

Cameras: 8-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel front camera

Battery: 12,200mAh, 45W fast charging

Realme Pad 3 Price in India

The price of Realme Pad 3 is set at Rs. 26,999 (Wi-Fi version) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 5G variant with 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB RAM and storage are priced at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 31,999, respectively. The tablet is offered in Champagne Gold and Space Grey colours.

Moto Pad 60 Pro

The Moto Pad 60 Pro is another good choice under the Rs. 30,000 price bracket. It features a 12.7-inch LTPS LCD screen with 3K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The display is touted to deliver 400 nits peak brightness level. Under the hood, this tablet has a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 SoC alongside up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

On the rear, the Moto Pad 60 Pro has a 13-megapixel camera. It sports an 8-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls. It features quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos support and offers an IP52 dust and splash-resistant rating.

The Moto Pad 60 Pro is backed by a 10,200mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. It offers the latest connectivity options and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Key Specifications

Display: 12.7-inch, 3K

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 8300 SoC

RAM and storage: Up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM, Up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Cameras: 13-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel front camera

Build: IP52 dust and splash resistance

Battery: 10,200mAh, 45W fast charging

Moto Pad 60 Pro Price in India

Price of the Moto Pad 60 Pro starts at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 28,999. You can buy it in a single Pantone Bronze Green shade.