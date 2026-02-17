Gaming laptops have evolved in recent years with the advancements in AI and the invention of new processors and technologies. Now, even budget-friendly models top-notch performance with these upgrades, and they are capable of running games at higher resolutions and frame rates than ordinary laptops. If you're on a budget and have less than Rs. 1 lakh to spend, many laptops in the Indian market offer a strong balance in performance and affordability. They are designed specifically with high-end components for gaming performance

Here are five of the best gaming laptops under Rs. 1 lakh currently available in India. All these models offer high-refresh-rate displays, the latest Intel or AMD processors, and long-lasting batteries. Most models also feature the latest connectivity options and resolution webcams suitable for video calls. These models are suitable for demanding creative works like video editing. The list includes Asus Gaming V16, HP Victus 15, Dell 15, Lenovo LOQ and Acer Nitro Lite 16.

Asus Gaming V16

The Asus Gaming V16 is a good find for budget gamers under the Rs. 1 lakh price segment. It boasts the Intel Core 7 240H processor and offers 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Graphics are managed by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 laptop GPU with 6GB video RAM. It features a 16-inch IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 144Hz refresh rate. The display has an anti-glare coating and a screen-to-body ratio of 89 percent.

For video calls, the Asus Gaming V16 has a 1080p full-HD Webcam with a privacy shutter. It runs on Windows 11 Home and houses a 63Wh battery. The laptop comes with a 150W charger. It has a full-sized keyboard with a numeric keypad and a full-function row.

The Asus Gaming V16 with Intel Core 7 240H processor variant is priced at Rs. 92,990.

Key Specifications

Display: 16.0-inch, IPS display, 144Hz refresh rate

Processor: Up to Intel Core 7 240H

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050

Memory: 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage

Battery: 63Wh, 150W adapter

HP Victus 15

HP Victus 15 (fa2191TX) is a good buy for those venturing into the world of gaming. It is a gaming laptop that runs on Windows 11 Home. It is powered by a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-13420H processor, along with 16GB DDR4-3200 RAM and a 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD storage.

Photo Credit: HP

The laptop has an HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera with temporal noise reduction and integrated dual array digital microphones. The HP Victus 15 sports a 15.6-inch full HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The display has an anti-glare coating, 300 nits brightness, and 62.5 percent sRGB coverage. Graphics are handled by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050A Laptop GPU with 4GB GDDR6 dedicated memory. It ships with a 52.5Wh Li-ion polymer battery that can be charged with a 120W adapter.

The HP Victus 15 is available for Rs. 85,979. It is offered in a Blue colour option.

Key Specifications

Display: 15.6-inch, Full-HD+, 144Hz refresh rate

Processor: Intel Core i5-13420H

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050A

Memory: 16GB DDR4, 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD

Battery: 52.5Wh, 120W adapter

Dell 15

Dell 15 might be another good option under the Rs. 1 lakh segment. This gaming laptop is powered by a 13th generation Intel Core i7-13650HX processor. It runs on Windows 11 Home and has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 6GB GDDR6 memory for playing the latest titles. The laptop includes 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD.

Photo Credit: Dell

The Dell 15 sports a 15.6-inch full HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has an integrated HD (720p) Webcam with a single array digital microphone. The laptop houses a 56Wh battery, and it can be charged using a 180W adapter.

Price of the Dell 15 is set at Rs. 92,490. You can buy this model in Dark Shadow Gray finish.

Key Specifications

Display: 15.6-inch, Full-HD, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Intel Core i7-13650HX

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Graphics: N Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU

Memory: 16GB DDR5, 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD

Battery: 56Wh, 180W adapter

Lenovo LOQ

Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop is another solid option available in the market with decent multi-core performance for gaming and productivity. It runs on a 12th Generation Intel Core i5-12450HX processor and Windows 11 Home. For graphics, the laptop has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU with 6GB GDDR6.

The Lenovo LOQ includes 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB M.2 PCIe Gen4 SSD. It boasts a 15.6-inch full HD (1,920×1,080) IPS display with anti-glare coating, 144 Hz refresh rate, 100 percent sRGB coverage. The display is touted to deliver 300 nits of brightness. The laptop comes with a 60Wh battery and a 170W AC adapter.

Lenovo LOQ 12th Gen is priced at Rs. 89,490. It is offered in a Luna Grey shade.

Key Specifications

Display: 15.6-inch full HD, 144Hz Refresh rate

Processor: Intel Core i5-12450HX

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050

Memory: 16GB DDR5, 512GB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD

Battery: 60Whr, 170W adapter

Acer Nitro Lite 16

Acer Nitro Lite 16 is the last option in this list that ticks all the right boxes for game enthusiasts on a budget. This model runs on an Intel Core i7-13620H processor. For gaming and multitasking, the laptop has a 16.0-inch WUXGA (1920×1200) IPS display with Acer ComfyView LED-backlit TFT technology. The display offers a 165Hz refresh rate.

You will get 16GB DDR5 system memory and 512GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD storage on the Acer Nitro Lite 16. It has a Full-HD webcam and a 53Wh battery.

Acer Nitro Lite 16 is priced at Rs. 87,999. It is offered in Pearl White shade.

Key Specifications