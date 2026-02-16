Traditional TV remotes are outdated now, and many users prefer smartphones with built-in IR blasters. The infrared transmitters offer the same function as a standard remote control, and allow users to transform their smartphone into a universal controller for TVs, air conditioners, audio setup and other devices at home. Some brands like Samsung haven't included the feature in their recent flagship smartphones, but leading Chinese brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi and Oppo still see practical value in IR blasters and continue to integrate them into select models. Here we will help you to select the best smartphones that offer IR blasters in India.

Some of the best smartphones in India with infrared transmitters include the iQOO 13, Xiaomi 15 Ultra, OnePlus 15R, Vivo V60e and Oppo K13 Turbo Pro.

iQOO 13

The iQOO 13 is your go-to phone if an IR blaster is a requirement on your list. This handset allows you to manage and control gadgets with its infrared blaster. It has a 6.82-inch 2K (1,440x3,186 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, alongside up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. It has a Q2 chip and a 7,000 sq mm vapour chamber.

For optics, the iQOO 13 has a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It carries a 6,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The phone has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.82-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED screen, Up to 144Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite

RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB, Up to 512GB

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel +50-megapixel + 50-megapixel

Front Camera: 32-megapixel

Battery: 6,000mAh, 120W (wired) charging

iQOO 13 Price in India

The iQOO 13 price in India starts at Rs. 54,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM + 256GB storage. The 16GB + 512GB variant is priced at Rs. 59,999. It is available in Legend and Nardo Grey colourways.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is Xiaomi's camera flagship with an IR blaster onboard. It sports a 6.73-inch WQHD+ (1,440x3,200 pixels) quad curved LTPO AMOLED screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display has Xiaomi Shield Glass 2.0 protection. It has a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC under the hood and supports up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage.

On the rear, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra boasts a Leica-backed quad rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary LYT-900 sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 telephoto camera and a 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP9 periscope telephoto camera. It has a 32-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra packs a 5,410mAh battery with 90W wired and 80W wireless fast charging support. It has the IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.73-inch 2K LTPO OLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite

RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB RAM, Up to 1TB storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 200-megapixel (periscope telephoto) + 50-megapixel (telephoto) + 50-megapixel (ultra-wide-angle)

Front Camera: 32-megapixel

Battery: 5410mAh, 90W (wired) + 80W (wireless)

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Price in India

Price of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is set at Rs. 1,09,999 for the sole 16GB RAM and 512GB storage option. It is offered in Silver Chrome shade.

OnePlus 15R

The OnePlus 15R is the best value phone with an IR blaster. It has a 6.83-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen offering a 165Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The handset runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, paired with 12GB LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

On the rear, the OnePlus 15R has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary sensor accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. You will get a 32-megapixel camera on the front. The handset is backed by a 7,400mAh battery with 80W fast charging. It offers IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K standards.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.83-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED, 165Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

RAM: 12GB LPDDR5x Ultra, Up to 512GB UFS 4.1

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultrawide)

Front Camera: 32-megapixel

Battery: 7,400mAh with 80W wired fast charging

OnePlus 15R Price in India

Price of the OnePlus 15R starts at Rs. 47,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB configuration, while the 12GB + 512GB variant costs Rs. 52,999. It is offered in Charcoal Black, Mint Breeze, and Electric Violet colourways.

Vivo V60e

The Vivo V60e is another model that lets you control devices with its infrared blaster. It has an IP68 + IP69 rating and sports a 6.77-inch Quad Curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits of local peak brightness.

MediaTek's Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset powers the phone. It carries up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The phone has a dual-rear camera unit with a 200-megapixel primary shooter, alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens. On the front, the phone has a 50-megapixel selfie camera. It supports different AI features and packs a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support.

Vivo V60e Price in India

The price of the Vivo V60e is set at Rs. 29,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage models are priced at Rs. 31,999 and Rs. 33,999, respectively. It is released in Elite Purple and Noble Gold colourways.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.77-inch Quad Curved AMOLED

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo

Rear Cameras: 200-megapixel (main), 8-megapixel (ultrawide)

Front Camera: 50-megapixel

Battery: 6,500mAh, 90W wired charging

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro

The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro gets you an infrared blaster alongside a few gaming-focused features. It sports a 6.8-inch 1.5K (1280×2800 pixels) AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,600 nits peak brightness. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and carries up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

For optics, the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro has a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary lens. On the front, it houses a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It carries a 7,000mAh battery that supports 80W wired fast charging and bypass charging. For thermal management, it has a 7,000 sq mm vapour cooling chamber. The phone has an IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9-rated build as well.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, up to 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) and 2-megapixel (secondary)

Front Camera: 16-megapixel

Battery: 7,000mAh battery, 80W (wired)

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro Price in India

Price of the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro starts at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. You can get it for Rs. 39,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant. It is available in Midnight Maverick, Purple Phantom, and Silver Knight colour options.