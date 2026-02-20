Redmi A7 appears to debut alongside Redmi A7 Pro in the near future, as the former has received certification from Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC). The new Redmi smartphone is likely to share the same list of specifications with the Poco C81 Pro. The new development comes just days after the Redmi A7 Pro was spotted on the website of the UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) website. The Redmi A7 is rumoured to feature a 6.9-inch display and could run on the Unisoc T7250 chipset.

Redmi A7 Could Launch Alongside the Redmi A7 Pro

The upcoming Redmi A7 has appeared on the NBTC website, bearing model number 26020RNB4A and certificate number B38097-26. The listing confirms the exact moniker of the phone and shows that it supports GSM, WCDMA and LTE networks, indicating a lack of 5G connectivity.

Photo Credit: NBTC

As per the NBTC listing, the Redmi A7 is manufactured in China. The entry doesn't include any other specifications, but it strongly suggests that the phone could be launched soon.

The Redmi A7 is rumoured to be identical to the Poco C81 Pro, which was recently spotted on the NBTC website with model number 25128PC17G and certification number B38077-26. It is likely to come with upgrades over the Redmi A5.

The Redmi A7 is speculated to arrive as a budget offering with a 6.9-inch LCD panel with HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It could ship with the Unisoc T7250 chipset, alongside 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It is rumoured to feature a 6,000mAh battery with 15W charging support.

The appearance of Redmi A7 on the NBTC website comes just days after the Redmi A7 Pro was discovered on multiple certification platforms, including TDRA, FCC, NBTC, and Indonesia's SDPPI database. These developments hint that an official launch may take place soon. The standard Redmi A7 is expected to go official alongside the Pro variant.