Technology News
English Edition

Redmi A7 Could Launch Soon as Handset Bags Thailand’s NBTC Certification

Redmi A7 was spotted on the NBTC website with model number 26020RNB4A.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 February 2026 18:56 IST
Redmi A7 Could Launch Soon as Handset Bags Thailand’s NBTC Certification

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi A7 could succeed the Redmi A5 (above)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Redmi A7 has appeared on the NBTC website
  • As per the NBTC listing, the Redmi A7 is manufactured in China
  • It could go official alongside Redmi A7 Pro
Advertisement

Redmi A7 appears to debut alongside Redmi A7 Pro in the near future, as the former has received certification from Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC). The new Redmi smartphone is likely to share the same list of specifications with the Poco C81 Pro. The new development comes just days after the Redmi A7 Pro was spotted on the website of the UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) website. The Redmi A7 is rumoured to feature a 6.9-inch display and could run on the Unisoc T7250 chipset.

Redmi A7 Could Launch Alongside the Redmi A7 Pro

The upcoming Redmi A7 has appeared on the NBTC website, bearing model number 26020RNB4A and certificate number B38097-26. The listing confirms the exact moniker of the phone and shows that it supports GSM, WCDMA and LTE networks, indicating a lack of 5G connectivity.

redmi a7 nbtc Redmi A7

Photo Credit: NBTC

 

As per the NBTC listing, the Redmi A7 is manufactured in China. The entry doesn't include any other specifications, but it strongly suggests that the phone could be launched soon.

The Redmi A7 is rumoured to be identical to the Poco C81 Pro, which was recently spotted on the NBTC website with model number 25128PC17G and certification number B38077-26. It is likely to come with upgrades over the Redmi A5.

The Redmi A7 is speculated to arrive as a budget offering with a 6.9-inch LCD panel with HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It could ship with the Unisoc T7250 chipset, alongside 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It is rumoured to feature a 6,000mAh battery with 15W charging support.

The appearance of Redmi A7 on the NBTC website comes just days after the Redmi A7 Pro was discovered on multiple certification platforms, including TDRA, FCC, NBTC, and Indonesia's SDPPI database. These developments hint that an official launch may take place soon. The standard Redmi A7 is expected to go official alongside the Pro variant.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi A7, Redmi A7 Pro, Redmi A7 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max Design and Colour Options Seen in Leaked Renders
Boeing Starliner Test Flight Stretches to 93 Days as Engineers Struggle With Propulsion Thruster Issues

Related Stories

Redmi A7 Could Launch Soon as Handset Bags Thailand’s NBTC Certification
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases of the Week (Feb 16 - Feb 22): Know What to Watch This Weekend
  2. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion India Launch Teased; Might Launch With This Chip
  3. Xiaomi Teases a New Computing Device, New Tablet Expected to Launch Soon
  4. Here's When Xiaomi Will Launch the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra Globally
  5. Poco X8 Pro, X8 Pro Max Colour Options, Design Leaked Online
  6. Vivo V70 Elite Review: Vivo's V-Series Goes 'Elite'
  7. Tipster Leaks Details of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Vivo X300 Ultra Cameras
  8. Google Launches Gemini 3.1 Pro; Pomelli Updated With Photoshoot Feature
  9. Realme P4 Lite With 6,300mAh Battery Launched at This Price in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel Call Recording Reportedly Available in Additional Regions Ahead of Global Expansion
  2. Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Vivo X300 Ultra Leak: Tipster Shares Details of Anticipated 200-Megapixel Cameras
  3. Redmi A7 Could Launch Soon as Handset Bags Thailand’s NBTC Certification
  4. Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max Design and Colour Options Seen in Leaked Renders
  5. Hello Bachhon OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Vineet Kumar Singh Starrer Online?
  6. Xiaomi Teases India Launch of New Computing Device; New Tablet With Keyboard or Laptop Expected
  7. Realme C83 5G India Price, RAM and Storage Configurations Leaked Online
  8. Xiaomi 17 Series Global Launch Date Announced; Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Expected to Debut
  9. Google Blocked 266 Million Risky App Installs, Prevented 1.75 Million Policy-Violating Apps in 2025
  10. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion India Launch Teased on Flipkart; Leaked Marketing Image Hints at Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »