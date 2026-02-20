Google is expanding Call Recording in the Pixel Phone app to more countries. The feature, which first returned to select markets last year, is now reaching additional regions outside the US. According to recent reports, users in parts of Europe have started seeing the option enabled on their devices. Google has confirmed that the rollout will continue across supported markets by the end of February, subject to local regulations governing call recording and user consent requirements.

Pixel Call Recording Now Available in Germany, Italy, Spain and More Countries

A recent report by 9to5Google states that users in several European countries have begun receiving the feature, indicating a broader global rollout beyond the US. Google has also confirmed that Call Recording will reach all supported regions by the end of February, provided local regulations permit it.

Google initially announced the return of Call Recording in September, but the wider rollout started in November. At that stage, the feature was mostly available to users in the United States, while many users across Europe said it had not yet appeared on their devices.

Recently, users in Germany, Italy, Spain, Romania, and France have reported that the option is now active. Following the launch of the Google Pixel 10a, Google reiterated that Call Recording would be made available in all eligible markets before the device goes on sale widely.

The feature works on Google Pixel 6 and newer models running Android 14 or later. It does not depend on AI and is separate from the Gemini Nano-based Call Notes feature available on select newer devices. Call Recording does not provide transcripts or summaries.

To enable it, users can open the Phone app, go to Settings, and tap Call Recording under the Call Assist section to begin the setup. During a call, users can press the record button to start recording. An audio announcement informs all participants before recording begins. Users can also set the app to automatically record calls from unknown numbers and choose to delete recordings after 7, 14, or 30 days, or retain them permanently.

Saved recordings appear in the Phone app's home tab with a microphone icon and built-in playback options. Google notes that availability varies by region due to local laws. Some countries ban call recording, while others require consent from everyone on the call. The app includes an automatic voice notification to help users comply with these legal requirements.