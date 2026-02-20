Technology News
  Google Pixel Call Recording Reportedly Available in Additional Regions Ahead of Global Expansion

Google Pixel Call Recording Reportedly Available in Additional Regions Ahead of Global Expansion

Google previously revealed that Pixel phones in all supported regions would support call recording by the end of February.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 20 February 2026 19:44 IST
Google Pixel Call Recording Reportedly Available in Additional Regions Ahead of Global Expansion

Google notes that availability varies by region due to local laws

Highlights
  • Feature works on Pixel 6 and newer with Android 14
  • Call Recording includes mandatory audio notifications
  • Recordings can auto delete after 7, 14, or 30 days
Google is expanding Call Recording in the Pixel Phone app to more countries. The feature, which first returned to select markets last year, is now reaching additional regions outside the US. According to recent reports, users in parts of Europe have started seeing the option enabled on their devices. Google has confirmed that the rollout will continue across supported markets by the end of February, subject to local regulations governing call recording and user consent requirements.

Pixel Call Recording Now Available in Germany, Italy, Spain and More Countries

A recent report by 9to5Google states that users in several European countries have begun receiving the feature, indicating a broader global rollout beyond the US. Google has also confirmed that Call Recording will reach all supported regions by the end of February, provided local regulations permit it.

Google initially announced the return of Call Recording in September, but the wider rollout started in November. At that stage, the feature was mostly available to users in the United States, while many users across Europe said it had not yet appeared on their devices.

Recently, users in Germany, Italy, Spain, Romania, and France have reported that the option is now active. Following the launch of the Google Pixel 10a, Google reiterated that Call Recording would be made available in all eligible markets before the device goes on sale widely.

The feature works on Google Pixel 6 and newer models running Android 14 or later. It does not depend on AI and is separate from the Gemini Nano-based Call Notes feature available on select newer devices. Call Recording does not provide transcripts or summaries.

To enable it, users can open the Phone app, go to Settings, and tap Call Recording under the Call Assist section to begin the setup. During a call, users can press the record button to start recording. An audio announcement informs all participants before recording begins. Users can also set the app to automatically record calls from unknown numbers and choose to delete recordings after 7, 14, or 30 days, or retain them permanently.

Saved recordings appear in the Phone app's home tab with a microphone icon and built-in playback options. Google notes that availability varies by region due to local laws. Some countries ban call recording, while others require consent from everyone on the call. The app includes an automatic voice notification to help users comply with these legal requirements.

Google Pixel 10a

Google Pixel 10a

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G4
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
Google Pixel, Google, Pixel Call Recording, Pixel Phone App, Google Pixel 6, Google Pixel 10a
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Pixel Call Recording Reportedly Available in Additional Regions Ahead of Global Expansion
