Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max Design and Colour Options Seen in Leaked Renders

Both models in the Poco X8 series appear to have a vertical pill-shaped layout with two separate lens rings, similar to the iPhone 17.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 20 February 2026 17:50 IST
Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max Design and Colour Options Seen in Leaked Renders

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco X8 Pro is expected to succeed the 2025-launched Poco X7 Pro 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Both Poco X8 Pro models appear in black, white, and turquoise shades
  • The phones sport a flat display with slim bezels and a hole-punch cutout
  • An orange-accented power button is also visible on the Poco X8 series
The Poco X8 Pro series is expected to launch globally soon, with multiple models tipped to debut under the lineup. Recent reports suggest that at least two variants — the Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max — could be unveiled as the successor to 2025's X7 lineup. While the Xiaomi sub-brand has yet to confirm the handsets, new renders of the Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max have been leaked online by a tipster, offering a detailed look at their design and colour options.

Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max Renders

According to renders shared by tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategkeez) on X, the Poco X8 Pro appears to feature a flat rear panel with slightly curved edges. The camera module is positioned in the top-left corner and adopts a vertical pill-shaped layout with two separate lens rings, similar to the iPhone 17.

The phone appears to retain Poco's prominent branding on the lower half of the back panel, with a clean matte or satin finish. The leaked renders indicate at least three colour options being available, including black, white, and a turquoise shade. The front of the device is expected to sport a flat display with slim bezels and a centrally positioned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

Power and volume buttons are located on the right side of the purported Poco X8 Pro, while the left spine is left clean. Notably, the power button appears to be accented in an orange colourway.

The Poco X8 Pro Max bears a striking resemblance to the Pro model in terms of design. The camera island, as well as the power and volume button,s are similarly placed. The camera lens rings, however, appear to be slightly more pronounced, potentially hinting at upgraded camera hardware.

The purported handset has also been teased in black, white, and turquoise shades, similar to the Poco X8 Pro.

Poco has not yet confirmed launch details for the X8 Pro series. More information regarding specifications, pricing, and availability is expected to surface in the coming weeks as the global launch approaches.

Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Specifications, Poco X8 Pro Max, Poco X8 Pro Max Specifications, Poco X8 Pro Series, Poco
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More

