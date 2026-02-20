Oppo Find X9 Ultra will be launched by the Chinese smartphone maker soon, a company executive recently confirmed. The phone is expected to rival the Vivo X300 Ultra. While the tech firms are yet to reveal the exact launch date of their upcoming flagships, the two are expected to arrive in China next month, after the Chinese New Year celebrations in March. Weeks ahead of their anticipated debut, the camera configurations of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra and the Vivo X300 Ultra have surfaced online, hinting that the two might feature 200-megapixel cameras at the back.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Vivo X300 Ultra Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has leaked the camera configurations of the soon-to-be-launched Oppo Find X9 Ultra and the purported Vivo X300 Ultra. The leaker claims that the two phones will be unveiled in the country after the celebrations of the Chinese New Year Festival next month, which is in line with previous leaks.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is expected to carry a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera on the back, with a 1/1.28-inch sensor. It might also feature a 50-megapixel secondary telephoto rear camera, with up to 10x optical zoom capabilities. On the other hand, the Vivo X300 Ultra might boast a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel main shooter with a 1/1.12-inch sensor and 35mm focal length.

Additionally, the Vivo X300 Ultra is tipped to also feature a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera on the back with a 1/1.28-inch sensor and a 5-megapixel custom multispectral camera. It might offer “end-to-end colour science” (translated from Chinese) and enhanced video recording capabilities. Both handsets are expected to also ship with compatible external teleconverter kits. However, these details are yet to be confirmed by Oppo and Vivo.

This comes months after Oppo's Zhou Yibao confirmed that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will be backed by a battery exceeding 7,000mAh capacity. This would be a significant improvement over the phone's predecessor, the Find X8 Ultra, which packs a 6,100mAh battery, with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.