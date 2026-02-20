Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Vivo X300 Ultra Leak: Tipster Shares Details of Anticipated 200 Megapixel Cameras

Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Vivo X300 Ultra Leak: Tipster Shares Details of Anticipated 200-Megapixel Cameras

Oppo Find X9 Ultra is expected to be launched after the Chinese New Year Festival in March.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 February 2026 19:49 IST
Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Vivo X300 Ultra Leak: Tipster Shares Details of Anticipated 200-Megapixel Cameras

Oppo Find X9 Ultra is confirmed to succeed the Find X8 Ultra (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Vivo X300 Ultra could feature a triple rear camera unit
  • Oppo Find X9 Ultra could be offered in three colourways
  • Oppo recently confirmed that Find X9 Ultra will launch soon
Advertisement

Oppo Find X9 Ultra will be launched by the Chinese smartphone maker soon, a company executive recently confirmed. The phone is expected to rival the Vivo X300 Ultra. While the tech firms are yet to reveal the exact launch date of their upcoming flagships, the two are expected to arrive in China next month, after the Chinese New Year celebrations in March. Weeks ahead of their anticipated debut, the camera configurations of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra and the Vivo X300 Ultra have surfaced online, hinting that the two might feature 200-megapixel cameras at the back.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Vivo X300 Ultra Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has leaked the camera configurations of the soon-to-be-launched Oppo Find X9 Ultra and the purported Vivo X300 Ultra. The leaker claims that the two phones will be unveiled in the country after the celebrations of the Chinese New Year Festival next month, which is in line with previous leaks.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is expected to carry a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera on the back, with a 1/1.28-inch sensor. It might also feature a 50-megapixel secondary telephoto rear camera, with up to 10x optical zoom capabilities. On the other hand, the Vivo X300 Ultra might boast a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel main shooter with a 1/1.12-inch sensor and 35mm focal length.

Additionally, the Vivo X300 Ultra is tipped to also feature a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera on the back with a 1/1.28-inch sensor and a 5-megapixel custom multispectral camera. It might offer “end-to-end colour science” (translated from Chinese) and enhanced video recording capabilities. Both handsets are expected to also ship with compatible external teleconverter kits. However, these details are yet to be confirmed by Oppo and Vivo.

This comes months after Oppo's Zhou Yibao confirmed that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will be backed by a battery exceeding 7,000mAh capacity. This would be a significant improvement over the phone's predecessor, the Find X8 Ultra, which packs a 6,100mAh battery, with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Vivo X300 Ultra, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Specifications, Vivo X300 Ultra Specifications, Oppo, Vivo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Boeing Starliner Test Flight Stretches to 93 Days as Engineers Struggle With Propulsion Thruster Issues
Google Pixel Call Recording Reportedly Available in Additional Regions Ahead of Global Expansion

Related Stories

Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Vivo X300 Ultra Leak: Tipster Shares Details of Anticipated 200-Megapixel Cameras
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases of the Week (Feb 16 - Feb 22): Know What to Watch This Weekend
  2. Here's When Xiaomi Will Launch the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra Globally
  3. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion India Launch Teased; Might Launch With This Chip
  4. Xiaomi Teases a New Computing Device, New Tablet Expected to Launch Soon
  5. Tipster Leaks Details of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Vivo X300 Ultra Cameras
  6. Poco X8 Pro, X8 Pro Max Colour Options, Design Leaked Online
  7. Realme P4 Lite With 6,300mAh Battery Launched at This Price in India
  8. Google Launches Gemini 3.1 Pro; Pomelli Updated With Photoshoot Feature
  9. Poco X8 Pro Series Display, Chipset, Battery Details Leak Online
  10. Samsung's One UI 8.5 Update Will Bring These Useful Upgrades to Bixby
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel Call Recording Reportedly Available in Additional Regions Ahead of Global Expansion
  2. Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Vivo X300 Ultra Leak: Tipster Shares Details of Anticipated 200-Megapixel Cameras
  3. Redmi A7 Could Launch Soon as Handset Bags Thailand’s NBTC Certification
  4. Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max Design and Colour Options Seen in Leaked Renders
  5. Hello Bachhon OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Vineet Kumar Singh Starrer Online?
  6. Xiaomi Teases India Launch of New Computing Device; New Tablet With Keyboard or Laptop Expected
  7. Realme C83 5G India Price, RAM and Storage Configurations Leaked Online
  8. Xiaomi 17 Series Global Launch Date Announced; Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Expected to Debut
  9. Google Blocked 266 Million Risky App Installs, Prevented 1.75 Million Policy-Violating Apps in 2025
  10. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion India Launch Teased on Flipkart; Leaked Marketing Image Hints at Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »