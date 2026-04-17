DJI Osmo Pocket 4 was launched globally on Thursday as the latest model in its compact vlogging camera lineup. The new handheld action camera brings several upgrades over its predecessor, including a larger sensor, improved stabilisation, and better video capabilities. The company claims it has been designed for creators and vloggers, and brings features aimed at delivering better image quality and more flexible shooting options, while maintaining the portable form factor. The DJI Osmo Pocket 4 also includes advanced tracking and AI-powered tools.

DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Price, Availability

The DJI Osmo Pocket 4 price in Europe starts at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 54,600) for the Standard Combo. It is also available with a Creator Combo bundle, priced at EUR 619 (roughly Rs. 67,700). This includes the DJI Mic 3 Transmitter, a fill light, a wide-angle lens, and an Osmo Mini tripod.

The action camera can be purchased in Europe and select other markets. However, it is not available in the US due to the ongoing restrictions on camera equipment manufactured in foreign markets.

DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Specifications, Features

The DJI Osmo Pocket 4 is equipped with a 1-inch CMOS sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, which marks a significant upgrade over previous generations. DJI claims this larger sensor is designed to improve low-light performance, dynamic range, and overall image quality. The camera supports 4K video recording at up to 120fps, along with high-bitrate recording for more detailed footage.

It features a 3-axis mechanical gimbal. This is said to offer improved stabilisation for smoother handheld shots, even during movement. The handheld action camera also includes enhanced subject tracking, which allows it to automatically keep subjects in frame while recording.

Osmo Pocket 4 also features a built-in touchscreen display for quick framing and control, along with support for vertical shooting. As per DJI, these features make it suitable for social media content. It offers D-Log M and 10-bit colour recording for more post-production flexibility. Users can simply rotate the screen to begin recording, while the two new buttons below offer dedicated zooming capabilities and switching between custom presets. There is also a 5D joystick, which allows creators to move the camera backwards, recenter the gimbal, and flip the camera.

DJI's new handheld action camera comes with 107GB of built-in storage. It supports transfer speeds of up to 800MB/s without a memory card. Audio capabilities have also been upgraded, with support for DJI Mic integration and improved onboard microphones for clearer voice capture. In addition, the Osmo Pocket 4 has AI-powered features like ActiveTrack improvements and smart shooting modes.

The action camera supports fast charging and offers extended battery life compared to its predecessor. With a full charge, it can record up to 240 minutes of 1080p 240 fps footage. The action camera can be charged from zero to 80 percent in 18 minutes, which provides up to three hours of video recording.