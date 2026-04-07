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  • Fujifilm XT 30 III Mirrorless Digital Camera Launched in India With X Trans CMOS 4 Sensor: Price, Features

Fujifilm XT-30 III Mirrorless Digital Camera Launched in India With X-Trans CMOS 4 Sensor: Price, Features

The Fujifilm XT-30 III supports in-camera recording to an SD card in up to 6.2K 30fps resolution.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 April 2026 16:58 IST
Fujifilm XT-30 III Mirrorless Digital Camera Launched in India With X-Trans CMOS 4 Sensor: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Fujifilm

The mirrorless digital camera has the signature centre viewfinder design

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Highlights
  • The camera uses a 26.1-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor for imaging
  • AI-powered autofocus can track humans, animals, birds, and vehicles
  • The dedicated Film Simulation dial allows up to 20 colour profiles
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The Fujifilm X-T30 III was launched in India on Tuesday, following its global debut in October 2025. It is positioned as a compact mirrorless digital camera for first-time digital camera users. The latest model in the Japanese camera maker's X Series combines still photography capabilities with advanced video features, packed in a lightweight body. The Fujifilm X-T30 III is powered by an X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor. The camera offers 4K/60fps video and 1080p recording at up to 240fps for slow-motion capture.

Fujifilm X-T30 III Price in India, Availability

The Fujifilm X-T30 III price in India starts at Rs. 1,02,999, for the camera body. It is also available as a bundle with the 13-33mm lens kit, priced at Rs. 1,19,999. The camera will be available across authorised Fujifilm retailers in the country.

Fujifilm X-T30 III Specifications, Features

According to the company, the Fujifilm X-T30 III is powered by a 26.1-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor. It is paired with the X-Processor 5, which is claimed to deliver faster image processing and improved dynamic range compared to its predecessor. Consequently, the camera supports 6.2K/30fps Open Gate video recording in 10-bit 4:2:2 colour. Fujifilm says this enables creators to capture footage using the full sensor area and crop it later for different aspect ratios.

The mirrorless digital camera also supports 4K/60fps video and 1080p recording at up to 240fps for slow-motion capture. It is said to support a maximum standard sensitivity of ISO 51200 for still-image shooting and ISO 25600 for video recording.

Fujifilm has equipped the camera with digital image stabilisation that improves handheld video recording. The body weighs around 378g, including the battery and memory card. It also features the signature centre viewfinder design along with a 1.62-million-dot tilting LCD screen.

A key inclusion on the Fujifilm XT-30 III is a dedicated Film Simulation dial. The company claims this allows users to switch between up to 20 colour profiles, including REALA ACE and NOSTALGIC Neg., directly from the top plate. The mirrorless camera also supports custom Film Simulation recipes (FS1 to FS3). This is claimed to make it easier to save and quickly access personalised colour settings.

Apart from this, the X-T30 III is equipped with AI-powered autofocus with deep learning, which is capable of recognising and tracking a variety of subjects such as humans, animals, birds, vehicles, drones, and insects. The feature claims to improve subject tracking accuracy in both photography and video scenarios. There is also an Auto Mode selector lever for quick switching to automatic settings, and support for direct wireless connectivity with Fujifilm's Instax Link printers for printing photos instantly.

The Fujifilm XT-30 III ships with a NP-W126S Li-ion battery. It is claimed to provide up to 45 minutes of video capture when shooting 6.2K 30fps. For still photography, the battery can last up to 315 frames in normal mode and up to 425 frames in economy mode.

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Further reading: Fujifilm XT-30 III, Fujifilm XT-30 III Price in India, Fujifilm XT-30 III Specifications, mirrorless camera
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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Fujifilm XT-30 III Mirrorless Digital Camera Launched in India With X-Trans CMOS 4 Sensor: Price, Features
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