Acer expanded its Aspire AI lineup of Copilot+ PCs with Acer Aspire X 16 AI, Acer Aspire 18 AI laptops and Acer Aspire C27 AI and Aspire C24 AI all-in-one desktops. Latest Windows 11 PCs debut in different configuration options. The Acer Aspire X 16 AI laptop (AX16-I71M) supports up to the latest Intel Core Ultra X9 processors and has a 16-inch 3K display. The Aspire 18 AI laptop (A18-I71M) runs up to Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and has an 18-inch WUXGA display. The Acer Aspire C 27 AI and Aspire C 24 AI all-in-one desktops feature up to a 27-inch display and are available with AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series processors and Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors.

The company has yet to announce pricing details for its new Copilot+ PCs. The Acer Aspire X 16 AI laptop is confirmed to be available in North America in August and in EMEA in July. The Acer Aspire 18 AI laptop will be available in North America in August and in EMEA in June.

The Acer Aspire C27 AI and Aspire C24 AI all-in-one desktops will be available in North America in the third quarter of this year. The duo will go on sale in EMEA in September and in Australia in the fourth quarter.

Acer Aspire X 16 AI Specifications

The Acer Aspire X 16 AI (AX16-I71M) is a Copilot+ PC that runs Windows 11 Home. It features up to a 16-inch 3K OLED WQXGA+ display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display offers 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage and 500 nits peak brightness. The panel has DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification and a 100,000:1 contrast ratio.

Under the hood, the Acer Aspire X 16 AI can be configured with up to an Intel Core Ultra X9 388H processor alongside integrated Intel Arc Graphics. It can also be configured with either an Intel Core Ultra X7 358H or an Intel Core Ultra 5 338H processor. The laptop packs up to 32GB of LPDDR5x memory and up to 2TB of SSD storage.

The Acer Aspire X 16 AI features a 1080p IR camera with temporal noise reduction. Audio is handled by DTS:X Ultra and a triple-microphone unit. Connectivity options include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.1, a microSD card reader, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an RJ-45 Ethernet port.

It has Intel Killer Ethernet and Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675i, Bluetooth 5.4. The Acer Aspire X 16 AI features an 84Wh l lithium-ion battery that is claimed to deliver up to 24 hours of video playback on a single charge. It measures 354.7x250.4x10.02-15.9 mm and weighs 1.6kg.

Acer Aspire 18 AI Specifications

The Acer Aspire 18 AI (A18-I71M) is also a Copilot+ PC with Windows 11 Home and up to an 18-inch WUXGA IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 100 percent sRGB colour coverage, 400 nits peak brightness, a 1200:1 contrast ratio, and a 165Hz refresh rate. The laptop supports up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 386H processor. The Intel Core Ultra 7 355, Core Ultra 5 325, and Core Ultra 5 322 are the other chipset options available.

For graphics, the Acer Aspire 18 AI features integrated Intel Graphics. It carries up to 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. It also has a 1080p IR webcam with temporal noise reduction and DTS Audio. For connectivity, there are two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports. For wireless connectivity, the laptop supports Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE211, Bluetooth 5.4, and Intel Bluetooth LE Audio.

Acer Aspire 18 AI has a 180-degree hinge and offers MIL-STD-810H durability certification. The laptop uses a 71Wh lithium-ion battery that is said to offer up to 22 hours of video playback. This laptop measures 400 x 272.4 x 12.4–19.0mm and weighs 2.19kg.

Acer Aspire C27 AI, Aspire C24 AI Specifications

The Acer Aspire C27 AI (C27D-GGP) and Aspire C24 AI (C24D-GGP) all-in-one desktops run on Windows 11 Home and AMD's latest Ryzen AI processors. They can be configured with up to the Ryzen AI 9 465, alongside Ryzen AI 7 445 and Ryzen AI 5 430 variants. They support up to AMD Radeon 880M integrated graphics, up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR5 memory, and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

Acer Aspire C27 AI

Photo Credit: Acer

The Aspire C27 AI has a 27-inch full-HD display, while the Aspire C24 AI sports a 23.8-inch full-HD panel. They offer optional touchscreen support and refresh rates of up to 144Hz. The duo has a 5-megapixel IR pop-up camera and dual stereo microphones. They have built-in stereo speakers. Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, HDMI 1.4b, DisplayPort, LAN, and two combo audio jacks. They have Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. They can be charged through a 120W AC adapter.

The Acer Aspire C27 AI (C27D-PTL) and Aspire C24 AI (C24D-PTL) all-in-one desktops are Intel-powered models. They feature Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors with Intel Graphics. They support up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 356H processor, while they can be configured with Core Ultra 7 355 and Core Ultra 5 325. They feature up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.