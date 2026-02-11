Technology News
Zeiss Launches Aatma Lenses in India With Retro Design, Up to 135mm Focal Length: Availability, Features

Zeiss Aatma full-frame T1.5 prime lenses can be purchased individually or as a full set.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 February 2026 13:10 IST
Photo Credit: Zeiss

Zeiss Aatma series includes nine different lenses with fixed focal length of up to 135mm

Highlights
  • Zeiss Aatma lenses ship with eXtended Data technology
  • Zeiss Aatma lenses are integrated into the CinCraft ecosystem
  • The new Zeiss lenses can automatically transfer depth of field data
Zeiss Aatma lenses were unveiled in India by the Germany-based tech firm on Tuesday as the latest addition to its product portfolio. Currently on order, the company has announced that the delivery of the new Prime lenses will start soon via select authorised retailers. The series currently includes nine lenses with varying fixed focal lengths of up to 135mm. The new Prime lenses are targeted towards cinematographers and filmmakers. The Zeiss Aatma lineup offers a retro design, which the company says is inspired by the 20th century lenses. Zeiss also revealed that it will start delivering the new T2.2 lenses soon.

The new Zeiss Aatma series prime lenses are available for purchase in India via the Zeiss online store. However, the firm has yet to reveal the pricing for the nine lenses that are now listed on its website. Delivery of the lenses will commence in June via select authorised Zeiss Cinema retailers.

Zeiss Aatma Prime Lenses Features, Specifications

The new lineup includes nine full-frame cinematic prime lenses, featuring fixed focal lengths of 18mm, 25mm, 35mm, 40mm, 50mm, 65mm, 85mm, 100mm, and 135mm. Customers have the option to buy the full-set of nine lenses or buy each lens individually, depending on the requirement.

Zeiss' new T1.5 aperture prime Aatma lenses boast a retro design, which the company claims takes inspiration from the 20th century camera lenses. The full-frame cinematic lenses are claimed to leverage Zeiss optics to capture soft skin textures, reduced contrast, smooth focus transitions, and enhanced bokeh effect, along with a “subtle” soap-bubble effect.

The company said that the latest Zeiss Aatma series lenses are capable of shooting “organic, emotionally resonant imagery”, which will be useful for most cinematic applications. The image rendering enhances textures and atmospheres, which allows filmmakers to bring stylised precision to film production.

Additionally, the Zeiss Aatma full-frame T1.5 aperture prime lenses use the proprietary eXtended Data (XD) technology, which provides frame-by-frame lens vignetting and distortion data, along with standard metadata, with the help of Cooke /i technology. It also features Zeiss CinCraft ecosystem integration, allowing users to manage their workflows, including visual effects, camera tracking, and virtual production.

Lastly, the tech firm has also revealed that it will start delivering the Zeiss Panoptes 65 full-frame T2.2 aperture prime lenses, including 25mm, 35mm, 40mm, 45mm, 55mm, 70mm, 90mm, 110mm, 135mm, and 180mm fixed focal lengths, in the summer.

Comments

Zeiss Aatma Lenses, Zeiss Aatma Lenses Launch, Zeiss Aatma Lenses Availability, Zeiss Aatma Lenses Features, Zeiss
MeitY Notifies Fresh IT Rules to Regulate AI-Generated Content, Deepfakes on Social Media Platforms
