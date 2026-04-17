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Flipkart Fitness Carnival is Live | Time to Upgrade Your Fitness Game

By Sponsored Content | Updated: 17 April 2026 09:49 IST
Flipkart Fitness Carnival is Live | Time to Upgrade Your Fitness Game
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If you've been thinking about getting a smartwatch, fitness band, or even trying out a smart ring, this is honestly the best time. The Flipkart Fitness Carnival – powered by Fire-Boltt – is now live, and the deals are actually worth checking out.

You're getting up to 85% off on top brands like Apple, Samsung, Fire-Boltt, CMF by Nothing, Motorola, Noise, boAt and more. Whether you want something for fitness tracking or just a stylish everyday wearable, there's something for everyone here.

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And two highlights you really shouldn't miss:

  • India's first-ever exchange offer is now live only on Flipkart – give your old watch (analogue, digital, or smart, in any condition) and get a discount of up to ₹1,000
  • During the event, 10 lucky customers can win a cult walking pad, and every hour 2 customers stand a chance to win a cult gun massager*

Premium Picks That Do Everything

Apple Watch Series 11

If you want top-tier features, this one is a no-brainer. You get advanced health tracking like blood pressure, sleep score, and vitals. It also comes with gesture-based controls, which makes it super easy to use.

The design is sleek and thin, and the glass is scratch-resistant. Battery life is solid too, up to 24 hours, and just 15 minutes of charging gives you around 8 hours of use.

Price: From ₹39,999 (down from ₹46,900)
Exchange Bonus: Extra ₹1,000 off

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8

Perfect for Android users who want performance and durability. It comes with a powerful 3nm processor and dual GPS for accurate tracking.

You also get advanced health features like ECG, blood pressure, and vascular monitoring. The sapphire glass and armor aluminum build make it feel premium and tough.

Price: From ₹23,999 (down from ₹32,999)
Exchange Bonus: Extra ₹1,000 off

Budget Options That Still Feel Premium

Fire-Boltt Rise Series

This one is great if you're on a budget but still want good features. It has a 1.85-inch AMOLED display, rotating crown, Bluetooth calling, and even an AI voice assistant.

You also get 123 sports modes and up to 7 days of battery life.

Price: ₹1,099 (down from ₹1,299)
Exchange Bonus: Extra ₹300 off

Fire-Boltt Legacy

If you care about looks, this is a great pick. The steel body with leather or metal straps gives it a premium feel.

It also supports Bluetooth calling, wireless charging, and tracks heart rate and SpO₂.

Price: ₹1,699 (down from ₹1,999)
Exchange Bonus: Extra ₹300 off

Fire-Boltt Axiom

A good mix of style and features. You get a 1.43-inch AMOLED always-on display, rotating crown, Bluetooth calling, and wireless charging.

Works well for both casual and formal use.

Price: ₹1,999 (down from ₹2,199)
Exchange Bonus: Extra ₹300 off

Try Something New – Smart Rings

Gabit Smart Ring

If you don't like wearing watches, this is a great alternative.

It tracks fitness, sleep, stress, and even nutrition. It's super lightweight (just 3.1g), made with titanium, and offers 7+ days of battery life.

No subscription needed — just wear it and go.

Price: ₹13,999 (down from ₹14,999)

Mid-Range Picks That Balance Everything

CMF Watch Pro 2

A clean, minimal watch with useful features. You get a bright AMOLED display, built-in GPS, Bluetooth calling with AI noise reduction, and even a 3D warm-up guide.

Price: From ₹4,199 (down from ₹4,999)
Exchange Bonus: Extra ₹300 off

Moto Watch

Great for fitness-focused users. It comes with dual-band GPS powered by Polar and advanced health tracking.

Battery life goes up to 10 days, which is a big plus.

Price: ₹4,999 (down from ₹5,999)
Exchange Bonus: Extra ₹800 off

boAt Chrome Series

Stylish and feature-packed. It offers an AMOLED display, slim metal design, Bluetooth calling, and an AI coach.

Also supports HRV and VO₂ Max tracking.

Price: From ₹2,999 (down from ₹3,499)
Exchange Bonus: Extra ₹800 off

Noise Pro 6R

A solid all-rounder with a premium look. It has a bright AMOLED display (1000 nits), built-in GPS, and runs on Noise AI Pro.

You also get features like SOS, Strava integration, and TWS connectivity.

Price: ₹5,999 (down from ₹6,999)
Exchange Bonus: Extra ₹1,000 off

Why This Sale is Worth It

The Flipkart Fitness Carnival isn't just about discounts. It's about getting more value for what you spend.

  • Up to 85% off on top brands
  • Exchange your old watch in any condition
  • Chance to win a treadmill or massage gun
  • Options for every budget
  • Payment options & offers like No Cost EMI & Bank Offers

Whether you're starting your fitness journey or just want a smart wearable that looks good and works well, this is a great time to upgrade.

If you've been waiting, this is it.

*Every hour's 1st and 100th customer to win massager & top 10 spenders to win a walking pad

 

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