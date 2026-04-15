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DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Design Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch With 1-Inch Sensor, 4K 240fps Support

The price is lower than the Pocket 3 at launch, but it is unclear whether this is a temporary offer or a permanent change.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 April 2026 11:12 IST
DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Design Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch With 1-Inch Sensor, 4K 240fps Support

Photo Credit: Osmo 4

DJI Osmo Pocket 4 is expected to succeed the Osmo Pocket 3 (pictured)

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Highlights
  • OsmoAudio system may enable 4-channel audio recording
  • Pocket 4 Pro may include a second lens with 3x zoom
  • Osmo Pocket 4 may support 4K slow motion at up to 240fps
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DJI Osmo Pocket 4 has leaked ahead of its launch, which is set for Thursday. A tipster has shared multiple images of the camera on X, revealing the design and accessories. It is expected to come with massive upgrades over the current Osmo Pocket 3 camera. The leak also shows a DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Pro, which has not been officially announced and may arrive alongside the base model. More details about the standard and Pro variants should be confirmed at the event.

Osmo Pocket 4 Design, Features (Expected)

Tipster Igor Bogdanov (@Quadro_News) leaked images on X suggesting that the Osmo Pocket 4 could be offered with a large accessory bundle. This includes a hard-shell case, a padded zip case, a battery extension, a tripod, an expansion adapter, and the DJI Mic 2 system with transmitter, windscreens, and a clip magnet. A wide-angle lens, magnetic fill light, USB cables, and a wrist strap also appear in the bundle. This looks separate from the standard combo pack mentioned in reports.

According to a Dealabs report, the Osmo Pocket 4 could feature a 1-inch sensor with improved dynamic range and support 4K slow-motion recording at up to 240fps. It is also tipped to include a full D-Log profile and 107GB of internal storage.

The report also mentions Wi-Fi 6 and USB 3.1 support on the Osmo Pocket 4, along with up to 240 minutes of battery life when recording 1080p video at 24fps. The camera could include an OsmoAudio system with 4-channel output and an updated ActiveTrack system with improved tracking and focus. The gimbal head is also said to be magnetic, supporting accessories like the fill light.

The price is lower than the Pocket 3 at launch, but it is unclear whether this is a temporary offer or a permanent change. The report further claims that the standard combo pack could be priced at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 46,500), roughly $589 (roughly Rs. 55,000). This bundle is expected to include the camera, a gimbal clamp, a wrist strap, a USB Type-C cable, a handle, and a carrying case.

The leak also shows the DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Pro alongside the standard model. The Pro variant may reportedly add a second lens, likely a telephoto camera with up to 3x optical zoom. Other details about the Pro model remain unclear, and it may launch later.

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Further reading: DJI Osmo Pocket 4, DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Launch, DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Price, DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Features, DJI
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Design Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch With 1-Inch Sensor, 4K 240fps Support
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