The Sony Alpha 7R VI was launched in India on Wednesday, following its global debut in May. The full-frame mirrorless camera is geared towards professional photographers and filmmakers. It is equipped with a 66.8-megapixel full-frame back‑illuminated full-frame Exmor RS CMOS sensor, powered by the company's BIONZ XR2 image processor. The camera supports 8K video recording, up to 30fps continuous shooting. Sony claims the Alpha 7R VI offers up to 8.5 stops of in-body image stabilisation.

Sony Alpha 7R VI Price in India, Availability

The price of the Sony Alpha 7R VI in India is set at Rs. 4,70,990. In terms of accessories, the NP-SA100 battery is priced at Rs. 10,490, while the BC-SAD1 battery charger and DC-C2 DC coupler cost Rs. 15,990 each. The VG-C6 vertical grip for the Alpha 7R VI is priced at Rs. 40,490, and the XLR-A4 XLR adaptor has a price tag of Rs. 69,490.

As part of the launch offer, customers purchasing the camera will receive a complimentary NP-SA100 rechargeable battery, worth Rs. 10,490. The Sony Alpha 7R VI is available for purchase via Amazon, Sony's ShopatSC website, and Sony Center stores across the country beginning July 3.

Sony Alpha 7R VI Features, Specifications

The Sony Alpha 7R VI features a 66.8-megapixel back-illuminated full-frame Exmor RS CMOS sensor. It is paired with the company's latest BIONZ XR2 image processing engine. The combination is claimed to deliver up to 16 stops of dynamic range, lower image noise, and faster processing compared to its predecessor. Sony says Real-time Recognition AF+ on the camera is powered by a dedicated AI processing unit. This feature enables tracking of human subjects using skeletal pose estimation.

Sony's latest full-frame mirrorless camera supports blackout-free continuous shooting at up to 30fps, while performing up to 60 AF/AE calculations per second. Compared to the previous generation, the Alpha 7R VI is said to offer 5.6 times faster readout speeds. On the stabilisation front, there is five-axis in-body OIS with up to 8.5 stops of compensation at the centre of the frame, and up to seven stops near the edges.

For videography, the Sony Alpha 7R VI supports up to 8K 30fps video recording. It also shoots in full-frame 4K 120fps. A new Dual Gain shooting feature has been introduced with the camera, which is claimed to reduce image noise while preserving shadow detail during video recording. Along with video, the camera supports 32-bit float in-camera audio recording when paired with the new XLR-A4 XLR adaptor.

Sony Alpha 7R VI has a 9.44-million-dot OLED electronic viewfinder with a DCI-P3-equivalent colour gamut and HDR support. There is also a four-axis multi-angle LCD touchscreen. The camera features dual USB Type-C ports for simultaneous charging and data transfer.

It is backed by the new 2,670mAh NP-SA100 battery. The company claims it can shoot up to 710 still images using the LCD monitor or 600 images via the electronic viewfinder, based on CIPA standards.