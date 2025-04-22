Insta360 X5 was launched in India on Tuesday as the newest rugged 360-degree camera from the Chinese firm. The camera is equipped with larger 1/1.28-inch sensors and is capable of recording 8K/30fps 360-degree video. The company has also touted the new PureVideo low-light mode that relies on artificial intelligence (AI). The Insta360 also features a replaceable lens system that allows users to swap lenses if they are damaged. It also offers an extended three-hour battery life, and is waterproof up to 49 feet (15m).

Insta360 X5 Price in India, Availability

Insta360 X5 price in India is set at Rs. 54,990 and the camera will be available to purchase in the country via Amazon and the company's official website. In the US, the Insta360 X5 is priced at $549.99 (roughly Rs. 46,850).

Insta360 X5 front (left) and rear

Photo Credit: Insta360

Customers in India can purchase the Insta360 X5 Essentials Bundle which includes an additional battery, a utility fast charge case, a selfie stick, standard lens guards, lens cap, and a carrying case. The bundle is priced at Rs. 67,990 in India and $659.99 (roughly Rs. 56,220) in the US.

Insta360 X5 Specifications, Features

The successor to the Insta360 X4 is equipped with 1/1.28-inch sensors with an f/2.0 aperture. It is capable of recording up to 8K/30fps 360-degree video, or up to 4K/60fps when using a single lens. The Insta360 X5 supports 360-degree video, PureVideo, Timelapse, Bullet Time, Loop Recording, Road Mode, and TimeShit modes for video recording.

The Insta360 X5's cameras can capture 72-megapixel and 18-megapixel images. It supports Photo (with HDR), Interval, Starlapse, and Burst modes. The new camera's sensors are said to be 144 percent larger than the ones used on the Insta360 X4.

The Insta360 X5 uses two imaging chips, along with a 5nm AI chip that enables support for the new PureVideo mode that allows users to record videos in low-light scenarios. It is equipped with a six-axis gyroscope. The Insta360 X5 offers Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2 (Low Energy) and USB 3.0 Type-C connectivity.

Another unique feature on the Insta360 X5 is the Replacement Lens Kit that allows users to swap out their camera's lenses in case of damage. The 360-degree is equipped with a steel mesh to reduce wind noise picked up by its four microphones. It also has a magnetic mounting system that lets users quickly switch out accessories.

There's a 2,400mAh battery on the Insta360 X5, which can be charged to 80 percent in 20 minutes. The company claims that the Insta360 X5 offers 185 minutes of recording at 5.7K/24fps resolution on a single charge, when the Endurance mode is enabled — this number drops to 88 minutes for 8K/30fps video. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and is water-resistant up to 49 feet (15m).