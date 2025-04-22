Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Cameras
  • Cameras News
  • Insta360 X5 With AI Powered PureVideo Low Light Mode, Replaceable Lens System Launched in India

Insta360 X5 With AI-Powered PureVideo Low-Light Mode, Replaceable Lens System Launched in India

The Insta360 X5 is equipped with a 2,400mh battery that is claimed to offer up to 185 minutes of battery life on a single charge.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 22 April 2025 18:30 IST
Insta360 X5 With AI-Powered PureVideo Low-Light Mode, Replaceable Lens System Launched in India

Photo Credit: Insta360

Insta360 X5 features four microphones with support for 360-degree audio recording

Highlights
  • Insta360 X5 sports a 72-megapixel camera with a 1/1.28-inch sensor
  • The 360-degree camera can capture video at 8K/30fps
  • The Insta360 X5 offers Bluetooth 5.2 (Low Energy) and Wi-Fi connectivity
Advertisement

Insta360 X5 was launched in India on Tuesday as the newest rugged 360-degree camera from the Chinese firm. The camera is equipped with larger 1/1.28-inch sensors and is capable of recording 8K/30fps 360-degree video. The company has also touted the new PureVideo low-light mode that relies on artificial intelligence (AI). The Insta360 also features a replaceable lens system that allows users to swap lenses if they are damaged. It also offers an extended three-hour battery life, and is waterproof up to 49 feet (15m).

Insta360 X5 Price in India, Availability

Insta360 X5 price in India is set at Rs. 54,990 and the camera will be available to purchase in the country via Amazon and the company's official website. In the US, the Insta360 X5 is priced at $549.99 (roughly Rs. 46,850).

insta360 x5 inline Insta360 X5

Insta360 X5 front (left) and rear
Photo Credit: Insta360

 

Customers in India can purchase the Insta360 X5 Essentials Bundle which includes an additional battery, a utility fast charge case, a selfie stick, standard lens guards, lens cap, and a carrying case. The bundle is priced at Rs. 67,990 in India and $659.99 (roughly Rs. 56,220) in the US.

Insta360 X5 Specifications, Features

The successor to the Insta360 X4 is equipped with 1/1.28-inch sensors with an f/2.0 aperture. It is capable of recording up to 8K/30fps 360-degree video, or up to 4K/60fps when using a single lens. The Insta360 X5 supports 360-degree video, PureVideo, Timelapse, Bullet Time, Loop Recording, Road Mode, and TimeShit modes for video recording.

The Insta360 X5's cameras can capture 72-megapixel and 18-megapixel images. It supports Photo (with HDR), Interval, Starlapse, and Burst modes. The new camera's sensors are said to be 144 percent larger than the ones used on the Insta360 X4.

The Insta360 X5 uses two imaging chips, along with a 5nm AI chip that enables support for the new PureVideo mode that allows users to record videos in low-light scenarios. It is equipped with a six-axis gyroscope. The Insta360 X5 offers Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2 (Low Energy) and USB 3.0 Type-C connectivity.

Another unique feature on the Insta360 X5 is the Replacement Lens Kit that allows users to swap out their camera's lenses in case of damage. The 360-degree is equipped with a steel mesh to reduce wind noise picked up by its four microphones. It also has a magnetic mounting system that lets users quickly switch out accessories.

There's a 2,400mAh battery on the Insta360 X5, which can be charged to 80 percent in 20 minutes. The company claims that the Insta360 X5 offers 185 minutes of recording at 5.7K/24fps resolution on a single charge, when the Endurance mode is enabled — this number drops to 88 minutes for 8K/30fps video. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and is water-resistant up to 49 feet (15m).

Insta360 X5

Insta360 X5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Camera Type Digital Camera
Sensor Type CMOS
Battery Type Lithium ion
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Insta360 X5, Insta360 X5 Price in India, Insta360 X5 Specifications, Insta360, Action Cameras
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Oppo K12s With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Camera Unit Launched: Price, Specifications
Insta360 X5 With AI-Powered PureVideo Low-Light Mode, Replaceable Lens System Launched in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4 5G With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, 7,300mAh Battery Debuts in India
  2. Amazfit Active 2 With Up to 10 Days Battery Life Debuts in India
  3. iQOO Z10 Turbo Series Set to Debut on This Date; Chipset, Battery Revealed
  4. Insta360 X5 With Replaceable Lens System Launched in India: See Price
  5. Vivo Watch 5 With 5ATM Rating, Up to 22 Days Battery Life Launched
  6. Samsung Vertical Rollable Phone Design Revealed in New Patent Document
#Latest Stories
  1. HTech's Madhav Sheth Joins Nxtcell to Lead Launch of Alcatel Smartphones in India; Teases New Honor Products
  2. Moto Tag With Support for Google's Find My Device Network Launched in India: Price, Features
  3. Insta360 X5 With AI-Powered PureVideo Low-Light Mode, Replaceable Lens System Launched in India
  4. USDC-Issuer Circle Plans Payment Network to Process Transactions via Stablecoins
  5. ElevenLabs Unveils Agent Transfer Feature to Share Data Between AI Agents
  6. Realme 14T Surfaces on Google Play Supported Devices List, Bluetooth SIG, Other Certification Websites
  7. Uber Sued by FTC Over ‘Deceptive’ Subscription Sign-Ups
  8. Huawei Enjoy 80 With 6,620mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Google Could Use AI to Extend Search Monopoly, DOJ Says as Trial Begins
  10. Oppo K12s With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Camera Unit Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »