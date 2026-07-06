Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is entering its final day, giving Prime members one last opportunity to grab discounts on Bluetooth speakers, party speakers, soundbars and home audio systems. The sale features price cuts across products from brands including JBL, Sony, Boat, Marshall, Zebronics and Sonos. In addition to audio products, shoppers can also find deals on smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, wearables, home appliances and several other consumer electronics categories.

Buyers can further reduce the effective prices by using eligible SBI and Axis Bank cards to avail a 10 percent instant discount, while select Amazon Pay payment methods offer additional cashback. With the Prime Day Sale ending today, these offers will remain available only until midnight. We have rounded up some of the best Bluetooth speakers, party speakers, and soundbar deals currently available on Amazon.

Best Bluetooth and Party Speaker Deals in Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026

The Sonos Arc Ultra receives one of the biggest price cuts in the sale and will retail for Rs. 74,649, down from Rs. 99,999. The JBL PartyBox 710 is another notable deal at Rs. 44,999, while the Marshall Emberton III and Sony HT-S20R will be available for Rs. 14,899 and Rs. 13,491, respectively.

Buyers on a tighter budget can consider the Sony ULT Field 3 for Rs. 11,740, the JBL SB560 for Rs. 9,900, the Boat Avante Bar 5000DA for Rs. 8,799, the Zebronics Juke Bar 9550 for Rs. 7,549, the Boat Avante Bar 3600 for Rs. 7,099 or the Zebronics Juke Bar 9500 for Rs. 6,449. All effective sale prices listed below include applicable bank offers.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.