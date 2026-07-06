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Amazon Prime Day Bluetooth and Party Speaker Deals 2026: Best Offers on JBL, Sony and Boat Speakers

Prime members can also avail a 10 percent instant discount using eligible SBI and Axis Bank cards.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 July 2026 16:37 IST
Amazon Prime Day Bluetooth and Party Speaker Deals 2026: Best Offers on JBL, Sony and Boat Speakers

Photo Credit: Marshall

Amazon Prime Day speaker deals end today

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Highlights
  • JBL PartyBox 710 drops to Rs. 44,999 in the Prime Day sale
  • Marshall Emberton III is available for Rs. 14,899 in the sale
  • Sony HT-S20R soundbar is retailing for Rs. 13,491
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Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is entering its final day, giving Prime members one last opportunity to grab discounts on Bluetooth speakers, party speakers, soundbars and home audio systems. The sale features price cuts across products from brands including JBL, Sony, Boat, Marshall, Zebronics and Sonos. In addition to audio products, shoppers can also find deals on smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, wearables, home appliances and several other consumer electronics categories.

Buyers can further reduce the effective prices by using eligible SBI and Axis Bank cards to avail a 10 percent instant discount, while select Amazon Pay payment methods offer additional cashback. With the Prime Day Sale ending today, these offers will remain available only until midnight. We have rounded up some of the best Bluetooth speakers, party speakers, and soundbar deals currently available on Amazon.

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Best Bluetooth and Party Speaker Deals in Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026

The Sonos Arc Ultra receives one of the biggest price cuts in the sale and will retail for Rs. 74,649, down from Rs. 99,999. The JBL PartyBox 710 is another notable deal at Rs. 44,999, while the Marshall Emberton III and Sony HT-S20R will be available for Rs. 14,899 and Rs. 13,491, respectively.

Buyers on a tighter budget can consider the Sony ULT Field 3 for Rs. 11,740, the JBL SB560 for Rs. 9,900, the Boat Avante Bar 5000DA for Rs. 8,799, the Zebronics Juke Bar 9550 for Rs. 7,549, the Boat Avante Bar 3600 for Rs. 7,099 or the Zebronics Juke Bar 9500 for Rs. 6,449. All effective sale prices listed below include applicable bank offers.

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Sonos Arc Ultra Rs. 99,999 Rs. 74,649 Buy Now
JBL PartyBox 710 Rs. 74,999 Rs. 44,999 Buy Now
Marshall Emberton III Rs. 17,999 Rs. 14,899 Buy Now
Sony HT-S20R Rs. 23,990 Rs. 13,491 Buy Now
Sony ULT Field 3 Rs. 17,990 Rs. 11,740 Buy Now
JBL SB560 Rs. 19,989 Rs. 9,900 Buy Now
Boat Avante Bar 5000DA Rs. 37,999 Rs. 8,799 Buy Now
Zebronics Juke Bar 9550 Rs. 64,999 Rs. 7,549 Buy Now
Boat Avante Bar 3600 Rs. 44,990 Rs. 7,099 Buy Now
Zebronics Juke Bar 9500 Rs. 48,999 Rs. 6,449 Buy Now
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Further reading: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026, Amazon Prime Day Sale, Best Bluetooth Speakers, Best Party Speakers
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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