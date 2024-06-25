Izi Iris, a portable gimbal, will launch in India soon. It is claimed to be the country's first detachable pocket gimbal. A gimbal is often used to capture steady, shake-free videos. The upcoming Izi Iris is said to offer that but in a more compact and travel-friendly size compared to other traditional gimbals. The company has announced the launch date of the Izi Iris in the country and revealed its design, key features as well as the price range.

Izi Iris price in India, launch date

The Izi Iris will launch in India on July 20, the company said in a press release. The company also revealed that the portable gimbal will be priced in the country at around Rs. 25,000. The exact price will likely be announced during the launch of the product.

Izi Iris features

Izi Iris pocket gimbal is confirmed to feature a 1/1.3-inch CMOS Cine-Sensor that is claimed to offer high-quality images. It will also be equipped with an ultra-wide 140-degree lens. The company claims that the upcoming gimbal will be ideal for adventure lovers and vloggers.

The Izi Iris will sport a 1.5-inch AMOLED touch display which is meant to allow users easy monitoring as well as seamless control and navigation of the device. It is confirmed to support up to 512GB storage and a claimed battery life of up to 116 minutes.

Notably, the Izi Mini X Standalone nano drone was launched in India in January this year. It is priced at Rs. 29,999, while the Mini X Fly More Combo is listed at Rs. 37,999. It is equipped with a Sony CMOS sensor and supports 4K video recording. It can also transmit live videos from a maximum distance of 4km.

