  Izi Iris Detachable Pocket Gimbal India Launch Date Set for July 20; Key Features Revealed

Izi Iris Detachable Pocket Gimbal India Launch Date Set for July 20; Key Features Revealed

The Izi Iris is set to be equipped with a 1/1.3-inch CMOS Cine-Sensor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 June 2024 13:50 IST
Izi Iris Detachable Pocket Gimbal India Launch Date Set for July 20; Key Features Revealed

Photo Credit: Izi

Izi Iris is confirmed to launch in a black colourway

Highlights
  • Izi Iris will feature a 1.5-inch AMOLED touch display
  • The upcoming gimbal will support up 512GB of storage
  • The Izi Iris is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 116 minutes
Izi Iris, a portable gimbal, will launch in India soon. It is claimed to be the country's first detachable pocket gimbal. A gimbal is often used to capture steady, shake-free videos. The upcoming Izi Iris is said to offer that but in a more compact and travel-friendly size compared to other traditional gimbals. The company has announced the launch date of the Izi Iris in the country and revealed its design, key features as well as the price range.

Izi Iris price in India, launch date

The Izi Iris will launch in India on July 20, the company said in a press release. The company also revealed that the portable gimbal will be priced in the country at around Rs. 25,000. The exact price will likely be announced during the launch of the product.

Izi Iris features

Izi Iris pocket gimbal is confirmed to feature a 1/1.3-inch CMOS Cine-Sensor that is claimed to offer high-quality images. It will also be equipped with an ultra-wide 140-degree lens. The company claims that the upcoming gimbal will be ideal for adventure lovers and vloggers.

The Izi Iris will sport a 1.5-inch AMOLED touch display which is meant to allow users easy monitoring as well as seamless control and navigation of the device. It is confirmed to support up to 512GB storage and a claimed battery life of up to 116 minutes.

Notably, the Izi Mini X Standalone nano drone was launched in India in January this year. It is priced at Rs. 29,999, while the Mini X Fly More Combo is listed at Rs. 37,999. It is equipped with a Sony CMOS sensor and supports 4K video recording. It can also transmit live videos from a maximum distance of 4km.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Izi Iris Detachable Pocket Gimbal India Launch Date Set for July 20; Key Features Revealed
