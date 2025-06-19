Technology News
OnePlus Gaming Phone With Flagship Features, Shoulder Triggers Said to Be in Development

OnePlus may not launch the gaming smartphone in markets outside China.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 June 2025 19:03 IST
OnePlus Gaming Phone With Flagship Features, Shoulder Triggers Said to Be in Development

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus has yet to officially announce a gaming smartphone with shoulder triggers

Highlights
  • OnePlus's rumoured gaming smartphone is tipped to get a flagship SoC
  • The handset may not launch outside China
  • The purported OnePlus gaming smartphone may pack a big battery
OnePlus is gearing up to launch the Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 handsets in India on July 8. Meanwhile, earlier this month, the brand unveiled the compact OnePlus 13s with a flagship-grade Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. New rumours now suggest that the company may soon launch a gaming smartphone. It could be equipped with flagship-level features and shoulder triggers for an improved gaming experience. However, the rumoured handset is unlikely to launch outside China, including in India.

OnePlus Gaming Smartphone

As per an X post by tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), OnePlus is working on a "sub-series" of smartphones targeted at gamers. The product is said to be "still experimental." This could mean that the company is still conducting R&D on such a phone.

The tipster claimed that the possibility of a global launch for this gaming smartphone from OnePlus is "dicey." Therefore, if it does launch, it will likely be available only in OnePlus' home country, China.

The rumoured OnePlus "sub-series" gaming smartphone is expected to be powered by a flagship chipset. It is expected to pack a big battery and boast shoulder triggers for improved gaming experience. No other details about the handset have been leaked.

If OnePlus does launch a gaming smartphone with shoulder triggers in China, it will be in direct competition with devices like the Asus ROG Phone 9 ProROG Phone 9 or the Red Magic 10 Pro+ and Red Magic 10 Pro.

Notably, Infinix recently introduced the GT 30 Pro 5G with GT shoulder triggers in India. The triggers are said to have a response rate of 520Hz. The handset comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC, an XBoost Gaming Engine, and an AI-backed VC cooling system. The phone is priced at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option.

Further reading: OnePlus Gaming Phone, OnePlus, OnePlus Gaming Phone Features
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Realme Buds Air 7 Pro Review: Eye-Catching Design, Thumping Bass
OnePlus Gaming Phone With Flagship Features, Shoulder Triggers Said to Be in Development
