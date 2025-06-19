Photo Credit: OnePlus
OnePlus is gearing up to launch the Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 handsets in India on July 8. Meanwhile, earlier this month, the brand unveiled the compact OnePlus 13s with a flagship-grade Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. New rumours now suggest that the company may soon launch a gaming smartphone. It could be equipped with flagship-level features and shoulder triggers for an improved gaming experience. However, the rumoured handset is unlikely to launch outside China, including in India.
As per an X post by tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), OnePlus is working on a "sub-series" of smartphones targeted at gamers. The product is said to be "still experimental." This could mean that the company is still conducting R&D on such a phone.
The tipster claimed that the possibility of a global launch for this gaming smartphone from OnePlus is "dicey." Therefore, if it does launch, it will likely be available only in OnePlus' home country, China.
The rumoured OnePlus "sub-series" gaming smartphone is expected to be powered by a flagship chipset. It is expected to pack a big battery and boast shoulder triggers for improved gaming experience. No other details about the handset have been leaked.
If OnePlus does launch a gaming smartphone with shoulder triggers in China, it will be in direct competition with devices like the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro, ROG Phone 9 or the Red Magic 10 Pro+ and Red Magic 10 Pro.
Notably, Infinix recently introduced the GT 30 Pro 5G with GT shoulder triggers in India. The triggers are said to have a response rate of 520Hz. The handset comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC, an XBoost Gaming Engine, and an AI-backed VC cooling system. The phone is priced at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.
Advertisement
Advertisement