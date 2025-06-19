OnePlus is gearing up to launch the Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 handsets in India on July 8. Meanwhile, earlier this month, the brand unveiled the compact OnePlus 13s with a flagship-grade Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. New rumours now suggest that the company may soon launch a gaming smartphone. It could be equipped with flagship-level features and shoulder triggers for an improved gaming experience. However, the rumoured handset is unlikely to launch outside China, including in India.

OnePlus Gaming Smartphone

As per an X post by tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), OnePlus is working on a "sub-series" of smartphones targeted at gamers. The product is said to be "still experimental." This could mean that the company is still conducting R&D on such a phone.

The tipster claimed that the possibility of a global launch for this gaming smartphone from OnePlus is "dicey." Therefore, if it does launch, it will likely be available only in OnePlus' home country, China.

The rumoured OnePlus "sub-series" gaming smartphone is expected to be powered by a flagship chipset. It is expected to pack a big battery and boast shoulder triggers for improved gaming experience. No other details about the handset have been leaked.

If OnePlus does launch a gaming smartphone with shoulder triggers in China, it will be in direct competition with devices like the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro, ROG Phone 9 or the Red Magic 10 Pro+ and Red Magic 10 Pro.

Notably, Infinix recently introduced the GT 30 Pro 5G with GT shoulder triggers in India. The triggers are said to have a response rate of 520Hz. The handset comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC, an XBoost Gaming Engine, and an AI-backed VC cooling system. The phone is priced at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option.