Izi Mini X Nano Drone With 3-Axis Gimbal, 4Km Live Video Range Launched in India

Izi Mini X nano drone price in India starts at Rs. 29,999.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 January 2024 19:23 IST
Izi Mini X Nano Drone With 3-Axis Gimbal, 4Km Live Video Range Launched in India

Photo Credit: Izi

The Izi Mini X nano drone comes with 10+ flying modes to capture photos and videos in diverse styles

Highlights
  • The Izi Mini X nano drone can record 4K videos in 4K UHD resolution
  • It features a 20-megapixel camera mounted on a 3-axis gimbal
  • The Izi Mini X nano drone weighs 249g each
Izi, a consumer electronics brand focussed on consumer drones, has launched its new Mini X nano drone in India today, January 24. The Mini X nano drone is available in two different versions — Standalone and Fly More Combo. The drone is said to be capable of transmitting live videos from a maximum distance of 4km. It features a Sony CMOS sensor with f/2.0 aperture and boasts video recording capabilities at 4K (Ultra-HD) resolution. The Mini X nano drone starts at the price of Rs. 29,999.

Izi Mini X nano drone price in India

The Izi Mini X Standalone nano drone is available at the price of Rs. 29,999, whereas the Mini X Fly More Combo has been priced at Rs. 37,999. The main difference between the two models is two extra batteries that allow the latter to sustain flight for 93 minutes as opposed to the base variant's 31-minute flight time, as per the company. The base model also does not come with a triple-charging hub that can charge all the batteries at the same time. The drone can be purchased via Izi's website and Amazon.

Izi Mini X nano drone specifications

The Izi Mini X nano drone features a 20-megapixel Sony sensor that has 4x zoom capabilities and can record videos in 4K resolution. The drone weighs 249g and the body has a foldable modular design for added portability. It can reach a maximum altitude of 800m and can fly at the speed of 16m/s or 58kmph, as per the company.

Izi Mini X nano drone is equipped with GPS and GLONASS sensors that enable precise navigation and safe returns with one-tap control. This is useful in low battery or lost control scenarios. The drone offers 10+ flying modes that help in capturing a diverse set of videos. The photography modes on the drone include Normal, Helix, Comet, Circle, Follow Me, Dronie, Rocket, Waypoint, Route Plan, and Panorama.

For storage, the Mini X nano drone sports an SD card slot supporting up to 128 GB Class 100 UHS-1 microSD card. The drone works with the Izi Sky Eye app for remote piloting control, aerial photography, cinematography, and flight parameter adjusting.

