iQoo Z9 Lite, a budget variant said to be part of the iQoo Z9 lineup, could launch soon. The company has not yet confirmed the handset but leaks suggest that it will likely be a 5G offering. The rumoured smartphone is expected to join the iQoo Z9 5G and the iQoo Z9x 5G, which were unveiled in India in March and May this year, respectively. A tipster has now suggested that the iQoo Z9 Lite is likely to launch next month.

iQoo Z9 Lite launch timeline, colour options (expected)

The iQoo Z9 Lite may launch in mid-July as the company's "first entry-level 5G phone," claimed tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) in an X post. He added that the purported handset is likely to be offered in two colour options - Blue and Brown.

iQoo Z9 Lite features, price (expected)

iQoo Z9 Lite is speculated to be a rebranded version of the Vivo T3 Lite 5G, which is confirmed to launch in India on June 27. The upcoming Vivo handset is claimed to be India's “most affordable” 5G-supported smartphone by the company so far. If the rumours are true, the iQoo Z9 Lite will share similar specifications as the Vivo T3 Lite 5G.

A live Flipkart microsite confirms that the Vivo T3 Lite 5G will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and an AI-backed Sony rear camera system. It is teased to arrive in black and green colourways. More details are expected to be revealed ahead of the launch.

The Vivo T3 Lite 5G is tipped to be priced under Rs. 12,000 in India. Therefore, the iQoo Z9 Lite could be listed in a similar range. Notably, the iQoo Z9 5G and the iQoo Z9x 5G start in India at Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 12,999, respectively.

