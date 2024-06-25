Samsung's second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year is expected to take place in early July and multiple sources have already claimed that the brand has chosen July 10 as the date. Most recently, a Dutch retailer corroborated this rumour by posting an official banner for the big launch event. Additionally, Samsung has allegedly started sending out messages to customers in India revealing the reservation date for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Dutch retailer mobiel.nl updated its website with a new banner showing that Samsung will host its next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10. The banner (now removed), spotted by Tweakers (Dutch) includes a graphic that seemingly hints at the next-generation foldables, S Pen, and the Galaxy AI logo. As per the banner, the event will be live streamed on Samsung.com.

The July 10 date for the Galaxy Unpacked event has been rumoured before. The launch is anticipated to take place in Paris. The company is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Buds 3, and the Galaxy Ring at the event.

Samsung could begin reservations for new phones this week

Meanwhile, SamMobile reports that customers in India are getting emails from the Samsung Experience Store about a reservation date this week. As per the alleged email, pre-reservation of Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 smartphones will kick off on June 26. While the information seems India-specific, the brand could start pre-orders for the upcoming foldables in other global markets on the same date.

This year's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are expected to offer a small upgrade from last year's models. They are said to ship with Android 14 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy SoC with a maximum clock speed of 3.9GHz.