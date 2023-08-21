Technology News

ISRO Releases Images of Lunar Far Side Area Captured by Chandrayaan-3's Lander Camera

Lander Module with rover in its belly is expected to touch down on the surface of the Moon around 6.04pm on August 23.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 21 August 2023 12:39 IST
Photo Credit: ISRO

Lunar far side area photographed by Lander camera

Highlights
  • Chandrayaan-3 was launched on July 14
  • The Lander is expected to touch down on the Lunar surface on August 23
  • Lander Module had successfully undergone a deboosting on Friday

The ISRO on Monday released images of Lunar far side area captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC).This camera that assists in locating a safe landing area -- without boulders or deep trenches -- during the descent is developed by Ahmedabad-based Space Applications Centre (SAC), a major research and development centre of ISRO.

According to the space agency, to achieve the mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3, several advanced technologies are present in the Lander such as LHDAC.

Chandrayaan-3, launched on July 14, is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.

The ISRO said on Sunday that the Lander Module with rover in its belly is expected to touch down on the surface of the Moon around 6.04 PM on August 23

On Friday, ISRO also released a set of visuals of the Moon captured by cameras positioned on the Lander Module of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. The images, captured after the separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module of the spacecraft on Thursday, showed the craters on the Moon's surface that were marked on the photographs released by ISRO as 'Fabry', 'Giordano Bruno' and 'Harkhebi J'.

Meanwhile, ISRO on Friday said that Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module had successfully undergone a deboosting (slowing down) operation taking it closer to the Moon, and that its health is normal.

Last week, Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module has successfully separated from the Propulsion module that was propelling it all these days in space.

ISRO, Chandrayaan 3, Moon
