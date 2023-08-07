Technology News

ISRO Releases First Images of Moon Captured by Chandrayaan-3 After Entering Lunar Orbit

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has covered about two-thirds of the distance to the Moon since its launch.

By ANI | Updated: 7 August 2023 17:28 IST
Photo Credit: ISRO/ ANI

The Moon, as viewed by Chandrayaan-3 in lunar orbit

Highlights
  • Chandrayaan-3 successfully entered the Lunar orbit on Saturday
  • The spacecraft successfully lifted off from Sriharikota on July 14
  • Upon landing, Chandrayaan-3 will operate for one lunar day

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday put out the first images of the moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar mission.

Chandrayan-3 captured the stunning images of the lunar surface after entering the Moon's orbit on Saturday.

"The Moon, as viewed by #Chandrayaan3 spacecraft during Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) on August 5, 2023," tweeted the Mission's official Twitter handle.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, which covered about two-thirds of the distance to the Moon since its launch, successfully entered into the Lunar orbit on Saturday, according to ISRO.

The spacecraft, mounted on GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle, successfully lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on July 14.

India became only the fourth country after the US, China, and Russia to land its spacecraft on the surface of the moon, demonstrating the country's ability for a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface.

Upon landing, it will operate for one lunar day, which is approximately 14 Earth days. One day on the Moon is equal to 14 days on Earth.

The approved cost of Chandrayaan-3 is Rs 250 crore (Excluding Launch Vehicle Cost).

Chandrayaan-3's development phase commenced in January 2020 with the launch initially planned in 2021. However, the Covid-19 pandemic brought an unforeseen delay to the mission's progress.

Chandrayaan-3 is the ISRO's follow-up attempt after the Chandrayaan-2 mission faced challenges during its soft landing on the lunar surface in 2019 and was eventually deemed to have failed its core mission objectives.

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Chandrayaan 3, ISRO
