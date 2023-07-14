Technology News

Chandrayaan-3 Launch Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISRO's Lunar Mission

Chandrayaan-3 will have three major components — a lander, a rover and a propulsion model.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 14 July 2023 01:09 IST
Chandrayaan-3 Launch Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISRO's Lunar Mission

The Chandrayaan-3 mission will launch from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota

Highlights
  • The ISRO chief invited the entire nation to witness the live launch
  • Chandrayaan-3 will have three major components
  • It will be using the Orbiter from Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan-3, ISRO's third lunar mission, is all set to take off on July 14 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The launch of Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to take place at 2:35 pm IST with a hope for its success and soft-landing on the surface of the moon. The lunar mission will land on the southern pole of the moon around August 23 or 24. The entire mission is expected to last for one lunar night, which is equivalent to 14 days on Earth.

The ISRO chief invited the entire nation to witness the live launch of Chandrayaan-3 as India embarks on its third lunar mission. To watch the Chandrayaan-3 live launch event, ISRO opened a window for registration on isro.gov.in. While the window is closed now, viewers can still watch the live streaming of Chandrayaan-3 mission launch through ISRO's official website and YouTube channel.

When will Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission be launched?

The Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission will be launched on July 14 at 2.35 pm IST.

From where will Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission be launched?

The Chandrayaan-3 mission will launch from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

How to watch the live streaming of Chandrayaan-3 launch event?

To watch the Chandrayaan-3 launch live streaming, one can head to ISRO's YouTube channel. You can also watch the live streaming on the following embedded video:

It is to be noted that Chandrayaan-3 will be India's third lunar mission. The ISRO's second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 failed while attempting to land in 2019. However, to avoid the past failures, ISRO has corporate a series of changes in the upcoming mission.

The Chandrayaan-3 will have three major components — a lander, a rover and a propulsion model. It will be using the Orbiter from Chandrayaan-2 which still exists in the lunar atmosphere. The upcoming mission aims to achieve some scientific measurements on the surface of moon.

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debut in July. We discuss all of the most exciting smartphones coming this month and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Chandrayaan-3, Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan, ISRo, Lunar Mission, Chandrayaan-3 launch live Streaming, Chandrayaan-3 live streaming
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Indian Online Gaming Firms Planning to Relocate Could Violate Laws: Official

Related Stories

Chandrayaan-3 Launch Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISRO's Lunar Mission
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day: Here Are the Best Early Deals Before the Sale Begins
  2. Celsius Founder, Former CEO Arrested Over Fraud Charges as SEC Sues Firm
  3. Vivo V29 Pro Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With 12GB RAM, Android 13
  4. This Apple Watch Ultra Clone from Boult Is Priced Under Rs. 2,000
  5. Tesla in Talks to Set Up India Plant, Cars to Start at Rs. 20 Lakh: Report
  6. Chandrayaan-3 Launch Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISRO's Mission
  7. iPhone 14 to Get a Discount During Amazon Prime Day Sale: See Offer Price
  8. Nothing Phone 2 vs iQoo Neo 7 Pro: Price, Specifications Comparison
  9. Samsung Reportedly Trademarks More Monikers For Smart Ring Wearable: See Here
  10. iQoo TWS 1 Earbuds With Up to 42 Hours Total Battery Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-3 Launch Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISRO's Lunar Mission
  2. Indian Online Gaming Firms Planning to Relocate Could Violate Laws: Official
  3. OpenAI, Associated Press Partner to Explore Generative AI Use in News
  4. Zomato Temporarily Halts New Users on Its UPI Platform to Incorporate Feedback
  5. Chandrayaan-3 Mission Will Be Successful, Game-Changer Event for India: Former ISRO Scientist
  6. BNB Chain to Receive ‘ZhangHeng’ Upgrade: Everything to Know
  7. Web3, Crypto Advocacy Groups From India and Singapore Sign MoU, Will Work on Growth of Sector
  8. Celsius Founder, Former CEO Arrested Over Fraud Charges as SEC Sues Crypto Firm
  9. Vi Partners With Truecaller to Prevent Customer Service Fraud Calls
  10. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Are Introducing 'The Boys' Skin Bundles as Part of Season 4 Update
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.