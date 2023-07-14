Chandrayaan-3, ISRO's third lunar mission, is all set to take off on July 14 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The launch of Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to take place at 2:35 pm IST with a hope for its success and soft-landing on the surface of the moon. The lunar mission will land on the southern pole of the moon around August 23 or 24. The entire mission is expected to last for one lunar night, which is equivalent to 14 days on Earth.

The ISRO chief invited the entire nation to witness the live launch of Chandrayaan-3 as India embarks on its third lunar mission. To watch the Chandrayaan-3 live launch event, ISRO opened a window for registration on isro.gov.in. While the window is closed now, viewers can still watch the live streaming of Chandrayaan-3 mission launch through ISRO's official website and YouTube channel.

When will Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission be launched?

The Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission will be launched on July 14 at 2.35 pm IST.

From where will Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission be launched?

The Chandrayaan-3 mission will launch from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

How to watch the live streaming of Chandrayaan-3 launch event?

To watch the Chandrayaan-3 launch live streaming, one can head to ISRO's YouTube channel. You can also watch the live streaming on the following embedded video:

It is to be noted that Chandrayaan-3 will be India's third lunar mission. The ISRO's second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 failed while attempting to land in 2019. However, to avoid the past failures, ISRO has corporate a series of changes in the upcoming mission.

The Chandrayaan-3 will have three major components — a lander, a rover and a propulsion model. It will be using the Orbiter from Chandrayaan-2 which still exists in the lunar atmosphere. The upcoming mission aims to achieve some scientific measurements on the surface of moon.

