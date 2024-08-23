Technology News
English Edition
India Celebrates National Space Day on August 23, Commemorating Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing and Space Achievements

India’s first National Space Day honours Chandrayaan-3 which made India the first country to land near the Moon's South Pole on 23 August 2023.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 August 2024 18:01 IST
Photo Credit: ISRO

Chandrayaan-3 was India's third lunar exploration mission developed by ISRO

Highlights
  • India celebrated its first National Space Day today, 23 August
  • Chandrayaan-3’s landing on the Moon marked a key moment in history
  • Union Ministers expressed pride and highlight upcoming space missions
India is celebrating its inaugural National Space Day today, marking a significant milestone in the country's space exploration journey. This day commemorates the historic event of August 23, 2023, when Chandrayaan-3 successfully made a soft landing on the Moon. With this achievement, India became the fourth nation to land on the Moon and the first to reach the lunar South Pole. In honour of this remarkable feat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared August 23 as National Space Day.

National Pride and Ministerial Acknowledgments

The celebration has garnered widespread recognition, with Union Ministers expressing their pride and gratitude. On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, highlighted the journey of India's space program, noting its humble beginnings and its rise to a global leader in space exploration. He also acknowledged the role of Indian Oil's Cryogenics in supporting these missions and mentioned the upcoming Gaganyaan mission planned for 2024.

Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport and Highways, also took to X, celebrating India's recent achievements in space, including Chandrayaan-3's success and the upcoming Aditya-L1 solar mission. He praised the brilliance of ISRO scientists and their contributions to making India's space dreams a reality. The theme for this year's National Space Day, "Touching Lives While Touching the Moon: India's Space Saga," was also mentioned, emphasizing the impact of space exploration on everyday life.

A Nation United in Space Exploration

Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Labour and Employment, among others, also joined in the celebration, reflecting on the historic achievement of Chandrayaan-3. He called it a watershed moment in India's quest for space exploration, reinforcing the country's commitment to advancing its space capabilities. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways also commemorated the day by highlighting the significance of Chandrayaan-3's landing, which made India the first country to land near the Moon's southern polar region.

India's first National Space Day is not just a celebration of past achievements but also a reflection of the nation's aspirations in space exploration, as it continues to push the boundaries of scientific discovery.

National Space Day, Chandrayaan-3, ISRO, Moon Landing, Gaganyaan mission, Indian Space Program, India lunar mission, space exploration, Science
