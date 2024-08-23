India is celebrating its inaugural National Space Day today, marking a significant milestone in the country's space exploration journey. This day commemorates the historic event of August 23, 2023, when Chandrayaan-3 successfully made a soft landing on the Moon. With this achievement, India became the fourth nation to land on the Moon and the first to reach the lunar South Pole. In honour of this remarkable feat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared August 23 as National Space Day.

National Pride and Ministerial Acknowledgments

The celebration has garnered widespread recognition, with Union Ministers expressing their pride and gratitude. On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, highlighted the journey of India's space program, noting its humble beginnings and its rise to a global leader in space exploration. He also acknowledged the role of Indian Oil's Cryogenics in supporting these missions and mentioned the upcoming Gaganyaan mission planned for 2024.

आप सभी को #NationalSpaceDay की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं!



आज ही के दिन 140 करोड़ भारतीयों की आकांक्षाओं और सामर्थ्‍य के प्रतिबिंब के रूप में चंद्रयान-3 ने सफलता के नए कीर्तिमान रचा था। नये क्षितिज और उससे आगे की ओर बढ़ा था।

अपनी आँखों के सामने इतिहास बनते हुए देखना, इस अविस्मरणीय और… pic.twitter.com/h4NaoWvnZ6 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 23, 2024

Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport and Highways, also took to X, celebrating India's recent achievements in space, including Chandrayaan-3's success and the upcoming Aditya-L1 solar mission. He praised the brilliance of ISRO scientists and their contributions to making India's space dreams a reality. The theme for this year's National Space Day, "Touching Lives While Touching the Moon: India's Space Saga," was also mentioned, emphasizing the impact of space exploration on everyday life.

A Nation United in Space Exploration

Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Labour and Employment, among others, also joined in the celebration, reflecting on the historic achievement of Chandrayaan-3. He called it a watershed moment in India's quest for space exploration, reinforcing the country's commitment to advancing its space capabilities. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways also commemorated the day by highlighting the significance of Chandrayaan-3's landing, which made India the first country to land near the Moon's southern polar region.

India's first National Space Day is not just a celebration of past achievements but also a reflection of the nation's aspirations in space exploration, as it continues to push the boundaries of scientific discovery.