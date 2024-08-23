Chandrayaan-3 mission, India's first successful mission to have landed on the Moon, might have made a notable discovery. As per a new study, it might have found evidence of a former magma ocean near the Moon's South Pole. This finding was achieved through the efforts of the Pragyan rover, which landed on the lunar surface in August 2023. Over the course of its nine-day mission, Pragyan covered a distance of 103 meters and examined 23 different locations.

The rover used an alpha particle X-ray spectrometer to analyse the Moon's regolith, the outer layer of lunar soil. The results, analysed by Santosh Vadawale and his team at the Physical Research Laboratory in Ahmedabad, have provided new insights into the Moon's geological history.



Support for the Lunar Magma Ocean Hypothesis



The data collected by Pragyan revealed that the regolith around the landing site had a uniform composition, predominantly consisting of ferroan anorthosite rock, as per a study published in the Nature Journal on August 21. This supports the lunar magma ocean hypothesis, which proposes that the Moon's outer crust formed as lighter materials rose to the surface while heavier materials sank inward. The similarity in the chemical composition of the regolith near the South Pole to that of soil samples from the Moon's equatorial and mid-latitude regions strengthens this theory.



Geological Insights and Implications for Future Missions



In addition to confirming the magma ocean hypothesis, Pragyan's mission provided valuable geological insights. The area around the landing site is relatively smooth, with minimal visible craters or boulders within a 50-meter radius. Beyond this zone, the rover encountered larger boulders and formations likely ejected from nearby craters. These observations offer crucial "ground truth" data that will inform future remote-sensing missions and help in the planning of subsequent lunar landings.

The findings from Chandrayaan-3 are significant for future lunar exploration. By enhancing our understanding of the Moon's surface composition and geological history, these insights will aid in refining models of lunar formation and guide upcoming missions. Vadawale and his team believe that the data from this mission will play a critical role in shaping the future of lunar exploration.

In summary, the Chandrayaan-3 mission has provided compelling evidence of an ancient magma ocean on the Moon, contributing valuable knowledge to our understanding of its formation and surface conditions.

